Valladolid vs Villarreal B prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

On Sunday, May 26, in the 41st round of the Segunda División, Valladolid will host Villarreal B. The match will commence at 18:30 Central European Time. Predictions and bets on this match have been prepared by the Dailysports analytics team.

Valladolid

The legendary Ronaldo's announcement about selling the club has not affected Valladolid's performance or ambitions. The "White and Violets" hold second place and continue their quest for direct promotion to La Liga. Valladolid trails leaders Leganés by two points, while their lead over Eibar is a mere one point. In the final two rounds, these three teams will determine who gains direct promotion to La Liga and who will enter the playoffs.

Valladolid's position would be significantly better if not for the draws against Alcorcón (1-1) and Espanyol (0-0) in their last two matches. Valladolid is on a nine-match unbeaten run.

Villarreal B

Villarreal B occupies the last place in the Segunda División and must win this match to have any hope of salvation. However, even a victory may not suffice if their competitors also secure three points. Villarreal B is five points adrift of the safe 18th place.

In the previous round, Villarreal B drew 1-1 against Albacete, following two defeats against Amorebieta (0-2) and Levante (0-3). These three results have essentially dashed Villarreal B's hopes of survival.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the 20th round of the current season, Villarreal B surprisingly defeated Valladolid 1-0.

This will be the sixth encounter between these teams. Valladolid has won three times, while Villarreal B has won twice.

Valladolid vs Villarreal B prediction

I expect not only a victory for Valladolid but also a high-scoring match. My bet is on over 2.5 goals.