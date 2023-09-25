Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.98 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Wednesday, September 27, Valencia will host Real Sociedad in the 7th round of the Spanish La Liga. The match will take place at Mestalla at 21:30 CET.

Valencia



Ruben Baraja’s team has been in a great “fever” over the past few years. “The Bats” either finish in the middle of the table with some claims for the European competition, or look downright weak and are fighting for the right to remain in the La Liga.

Valencia started the new championship in a quite successful way. It is at the top of the table and boasts the victories in the battles against Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, still, speaking about previous Saturday, Baraja’s wards missed out on the victory in the away match against Almeria.

Real Sociedad



Real Sociedad is the team from the city of San Sebastian in the Basque Country. The club is a fairly big force in Spain and is an experienced European Cup fighter. As for the previous season, it took the 4th place in the La Liga, which gave the right to play in the Champions League.

Sociedad achieved the home draw in the struggle with Inter Milan at the start of the most prestigious tournament in Europe. Speaking about the inner arena, the state of things is also pretty well. “The Basques” have lost only to Real Madrid and score, on average, 2 goals per game.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Valencia has lost only one of its 8 previous home matches in the league.

Real Sociedad has a streak of 3 games without a win on the away field.

Taking into account 10 previous head-to-head matches, the teams play the draws as many as 6 times.

Prediction



Bookmakers give a slight preference to the hosts. Taking into account the results of the previous matches, I assume that there will be enough goals. My bet is “both teams to score: yes”.

