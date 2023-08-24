Prediction on game Osasuna wont lose Odds: 1.88 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

On August 27, Mestalla (Valencia) will host the match of the 3rd round of the La Liga, in which Valencia will compete with Osasuna. The battle will start at 19:30 CET.

Valencia



The club, even taking into account its legend and popularity among the fans, being under the current owner, Peter Lim, is often forced not to claim something significant, but to fight for a banal survival. For instance, having replaced failed Gennaro Gattuso with the club legend, Ruben Baraja, “Los Ches” finished in the 16th place, gaining only 2 points more than relegated Valladolid, in the previous season. A new draw was also expected without much optimism, which is against the backdrop of a number of personnel losses, from young Musa to experienced Cavani. Still, “the Bats” are demonstrating 100% statistics in the new temporada so far. They started with an unexpected victory in Sevilla in the battle against the club of the same name, however, many decided that happened due to the red card for the rivals there, who conceded the decisive goal, when playing with ten. Then it turned out to issue an away 1-0 success on the field of Las Palmas.

Osasuna



The team is now faced with a new challenge, which, to be honest, is not new, but quite forgotten. Once a member of the Europa League, “the Reds” are finally back into the European competition. They again play at the international arena as the seventh club of the country of the previous season – and it could have been even better, because, at the same time, Arrasate’s wards reached the final of the Copa del Rey, but lost to Real Madrid there. As a result, the team limited itself to the Conference League, where it also received such an experienced opponent as Brugge in the qualification. The first match with the Belgian rival took place just on Thursday and was pretty difficult. At the same time, speaking about the inner arena, a 2-0 victory on the field of Celta was followed by the home defeat made by Athletic with the same score.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Speaking about the previous season, Valencia, even with all its troubles and the peak of Osasuna, was able to beat the opponent in both matches.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe in the victory of the hosts of the arena, who really got off to a good start. Still, Osasuna is also not bad and well organized. We recommend betting that the guests will not lose (odd: 1.88).

