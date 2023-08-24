RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Valencia vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on August 27, 2023

Valencia vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on August 27, 2023

Valencia Valencia
LaLiga Spain 27 aug 2023, 13:30 Valencia - Osasuna
-
- : -
Spain, Valencia, Estadio Mestalla
Osasuna Osasuna
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Osasuna wont lose
Odds: 1.88

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On August 27, Mestalla (Valencia) will host the match of the 3rd round of the La Liga, in which Valencia will compete with Osasuna. The battle will start at 19:30 CET.

Valencia


The club, even taking into account its legend and popularity among the fans, being under the current owner, Peter Lim, is often forced not to claim something significant, but to fight for a banal survival. For instance, having replaced failed Gennaro Gattuso with the club legend, Ruben Baraja, “Los Ches” finished in the 16th place, gaining only 2 points more than relegated Valladolid, in the previous season. A new draw was also expected without much optimism, which is against the backdrop of a number of personnel losses, from young Musa to experienced Cavani. Still, “the Bats” are demonstrating 100% statistics in the new temporada so far. They started with an unexpected victory in Sevilla in the battle against the club of the same name, however, many decided that happened due to the red card for the rivals there, who conceded the decisive goal, when playing with ten. Then it turned out to issue an away 1-0 success on the field of Las Palmas.

Osasuna


The team is now faced with a new challenge, which, to be honest, is not new, but quite forgotten. Once a member of the Europa League, “the Reds” are finally back into the European competition. They again play at the international arena as the seventh club of the country of the previous season – and it could have been even better, because, at the same time, Arrasate’s wards reached the final of the Copa del Rey, but lost to Real Madrid there. As a result, the team limited itself to the Conference League, where it also received such an experienced opponent as Brugge in the qualification. The first match with the Belgian rival took place just on Thursday and was pretty difficult. At the same time, speaking about the inner arena, a 2-0 victory on the field of Celta was followed by the home defeat made by Athletic with the same score.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Speaking about the previous season, Valencia, even with all its troubles and the peak of Osasuna, was able to beat the opponent in both matches.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe in the victory of the hosts of the arena, who really got off to a good start. Still, Osasuna is also not bad and well organized. We recommend betting that the guests will not lose (odd: 1.88).

Prediction on game Osasuna wont lose
Odds: 1.88

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham 26 August 2023 Premier League England 26 aug 2023, 07:30 Prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham 26 August 2023 Bournemouth Odds: 1.6 Tottenham Recommended MelBet
Championship England 26 aug 2023, 10:00 Prediction for Preston vs Swansea 26 August 2023 Preston Odds: 1.89 Swansea Bet now MelBet
Championship England 26 aug 2023, 10:00 Prediction for Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday 26 August 2023 Cardiff Odds: 1.91 Sheffield Wednesday Bet now MelBet
Championship England 26 aug 2023, 10:00 Prediction for Huddersfield vs Norwich City 26 August 2023 Huddersfield Odds: 2.19 Norwich Recommended 1xBet
Premier League England 26 aug 2023, 10:00 Prediction for Brentford vs Crystal Palace 26 August 2023 Brentford Odds: 1.55 Crystal Palace Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:38 Real Madrid win hard in La Liga Football news Today, 17:08 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 3 Football news Today, 17:04 Monaco walked away from defeat in the Ligue 1 match, losing 0:2 and 1:3 Football news Today, 16:58 Chelsea win their first win of the season Football news Today, 16:37 RB Leipzig triumph in Bundesliga Football news Today, 16:31 Ronaldo and Mane give Al-Nasr a crushing victory in the Saudi Arabian championship Football news Today, 15:00 Brazilian talent Chelsea moved to another club in the Premier League Football news Today, 14:23 Barcelona announce a contract extension with the main goalkeeper Football news Today, 13:54 Liverpool have found a replacement for Salah in Serie A Football news Today, 13:26 Barcelona close to signing Portugal star striker
Sport Predictions
Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Preston vs Swansea 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Huddersfield vs Norwich City 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Brentford vs Crystal Palace 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Coventry City vs Sunderland 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Everton vs Wolves 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Birmingham vs Plymouth 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on August 26, 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Ipswich vs Leeds United 26 August 2023