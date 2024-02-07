RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Valencia vs. Olympiacos prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024

Valencia vs. Olympiacos prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Valencia vs Olympiacos prediction
Valencia Valencia
Euroleague 08 feb 2024, 13:30 Valencia - Olympiacos
Valencia, Fuente San Luis Arena
Olympiacos Olympiacos
On Wednesday, February 8th, the Euroleague basketball matches continue. Valencia will host Olympiacos at their home court. The match will start at 20:30 Central European Time.

Valencia

Valencia currently holds the eighth position in the Euroleague. The Spanish team has accumulated 26 points after 25 matches, with 13 victories and 12 defeats. In their last five games, Valencia has secured three victories and suffered two losses. On their home court, the team is in fifth place and has earned 26 points from 21 matches.

Olympiacos

The Greek team sits one position higher than Valencia, occupying the seventh place with 28 points in 25 matches: 14 victories and 11 defeats. In their last five matches, Olympiacos has secured four victories and suffered one defeat. In Greece, Olympiacos holds the second position and has secured 15 victories in 17 matches.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • In the current Euroleague season, Valencia defeated Olympiacos away with a score of 63:56.
  • In their last five head-to-head encounters, Valencia has defeated Olympiacos four times and lost once.
  • Olympiacos is on a four-match winning streak.

Valencia vs. Olympiacos Prediction

This match between Valencia and Olympiacos is crucial for both teams. They are neighbors in the league table, and Valencia will be aiming to catch up with Olympiacos. Considering their head-to-head encounters and motivation, I will bet on the victory of the Spanish team at odds of 2.0.

