LaLiga Spain 18 aug 2023, 15:30 Valencia - Las Palmas
Spain, Valencia, Estadio Mestalla
Review Н2Н Tournament table
Prediction on game Win Valencia
Odds: 1.81

On August 18, Mestalla (Valencia) will host the match of the 2nd round of the La Liga, in which Valencia will compete with Las Palmas. The battle will start at 21:30 CET.

Valencia


The club went through a difficult previous season. And only Peter Lim is guilty of that – he fired Bordalás after reaching the final of the Copa del Rey (where the team lost only on penalties to Betis) and rising to the 9th place in the Primera. The bet on Gennaro Gattuso turned out to be a failure, and the local legend, Ruben Baraja, with the new wards was able to win the fight for survival with great difficulty. The club had to enter the new temporada without experienced Cavani and promising Yunus Musah, limiting itself to buying Ozkajar’s contract and an invitation of Pepelu from neighbouring Levante. Nevertheless, “Los Ches” managed to win in the 1st round of the new season, on the field of Sevilla. It goes without saying that the removal of Bade helped the team – he received a red card in the 81st minute of the game, and Guerra scored a 2-1 victory in 7 minutes after that.

Las Palmas


The team played regularly in the Primera until the 80s of the previous century. Still, “the Canaries” were promoted to the La Liga for short periods, 2000-2002 and 2015-2018, over the following decades. “The Islanders” had chances to return a year earlier, but then they lost in the play-offs. The next draw gave an opportunity to “climb” to the 2nd place, which provided a direct ticket to the top division of the country. Everyone understood that the team needed to be strengthened, however, it is reasonable to mention its modest opportunities. The management succeeded: for instance, once extremely promising Sandro Ramirez and Sinkgraven joined the squad and Julian Araújo, who had just arrived from the MLS, was rented from Barcelona. As for the Primera, Pimienta’s wards started with the reception of Mallorca. And they didn’t lose – there happened a 1-1 draw.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The last time the opponents played was in 2017/2018. Then, they exchanged home victories in the championship, and Valencia was stronger in the cup tournament – an away draw and a 4-0 success at Mestalla.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that the guests are too weak to achieve one more point. Thus, we bet on the victory of Valencia (odd: 1.81).

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
