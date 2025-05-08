RU RU ES ES FR FR
Valencia vs Getafe prediction: will the hosts extend their incredible run?

Valencia vs Getafe prediction: will the hosts extend their incredible run?

Valencia Valencia
LaLiga Spain 10 may 2025, 08:00 Valencia - Getafe
-
- : -
Spain, Valencia, Estadio Mestalla
Getafe Getafe
On Saturday, May 10, in the 35th round of La Liga, Valencia will host Getafe. The match kicks off at 14:00 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet on the winner of this game.

Key facts and head-to-head history

  • Valencia are unbeaten in their last 9 La Liga matches.
  • Getafe are on a four-match losing streak.
  • Getafe have failed to score in their last two away games.
  • Both teams have scored in 4 of Valencia’s last 5 matches.
  • In matchday 11 this season, Valencia and Getafe played out a 1-1 draw.

Match preview

What Carlos Corberán has achieved at Valencia this season is nothing short of remarkable. The 42-year-old Spanish manager took over a team stranded in the relegation zone, seemingly doomed to a survival battle until the very end. But with four rounds left, Valencia now have a realistic shot at European qualification. With 42 points, they sit 12th, just two points off eighth place—the spot that secures a place in the Conference League.

Valencia are on a 9-match unbeaten run, and in their previous outing, they edged Las Palmas 3-2 away from home. Before that, Los Che drew twice in a row with Espanyol (1-1) and Rayo Vallecano (1-1), beat Sevilla (1-0), and pulled off a sensational 2-1 away victory over Real Madrid.

Getafe have been a tough nut to crack for every La Liga side this season. Pepe Bordalás’s team plays a defensive brand of football and often takes points off higher-ranked opponents. This pragmatic approach has allowed the Madrid suburbs club to steer clear of the relegation dogfight—Getafe are 13th, seven points clear of the drop zone.

However, Getafe’s recent form is far from impressive. In their last match, Bordalás’s side lost 0-1 to Rayo Vallecano, and before that suffered defeats by the same scoreline against Real Madrid and Espanyol, as well as a 1-3 home setback to Las Palmas.

Probable line-ups

  • Valencia: Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Tárrega, Mosquera, Gayà; Rioja, Guerra, Pepelu, López; Mir, Duro
  • Getafe: Soria; Nyom, Berrocal, Alderete, Iglesias; Pérez, Terrats, Milla, Bernat; Mayoral, Yıldırım

Valencia vs Getafe prediction

Valencia are enjoying their best spell of the season, while Getafe are struggling with personnel issues and have looked poor in recent weeks. My bet is a home win.

