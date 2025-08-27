Prediction on game Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.57 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 29, 2025, Mestalla Stadium will host the third round of the Spanish La Liga, where Valencia will take on Getafe. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:30 Central European Time. Let's take a look at a bet on the attacking potential of both teams in this clash.

Valencia

Valencia finished last La Liga season in 12th place, a step back compared to the previous campaign when the team ended up ninth. The gap from the European competition zone was six points—the exact same distance as from the relegation zone. Pre-season preparations also didn’t go smoothly: in five friendlies, Valencia managed just one win, beating Torino 3-0, drew twice, and lost twice.

The start to the new season has been mixed. In the opening round, Valencia drew 1-1 with Real Sociedad, having had chances to win, and in the second round, lost 0-1 to Osasuna, playing almost the entire match with ten men.

Nevertheless, Valencia traditionally performs well at home against Getafe. The team is unbeaten at Mestalla in their last eight encounters with Getafe, and the last four head-to-head matches on this ground ended in victories for the hosts.

Getafe

Getafe finished last La Liga season in 13th, right behind Valencia and only two points above the relegation zone. The end of the campaign was extremely disappointing—Getafe lost seven of their last eight matches, claiming just one win. Their pre-season was also unimpressive: out of five friendlies, Getafe managed only three draws and suffered two defeats.

However, the La Liga start has been impressive. The team played two away matches and won both—2-0 against Celta and 2-1 against Sevilla.

As for head-to-head meetings with Valencia, the last five encounters have been evenly matched: two wins for each side and one draw.

Probable line-ups

Valencia: Aguirrezabala, Vazquez, Copete, Tarrega, Foulquier, Lopez, Pepelu, Guerra, Rioja, Danjuma, Raba.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Valencia are winless in 9 of their last 10 matches.

Four of Valencia's last five matches have seen over 1.5 goals.

Getafe are unbeaten in three of their last four matches.

Six of Getafe's last seven away games have featured over 1.5 goals.

Valencia have won their last four home head-to-heads.

Valencia are unbeaten in six of the last eight head-to-head meetings.

Valencia vs Getafe match prediction

Valencia are still searching for their first win of the new season, and this match is a great chance to bounce back in front of their home fans. The team has a strong tradition against Getafe at Mestalla, boasting a series of positive results on home turf. The visitors, meanwhile, have started the campaign with two away wins and are clearly in good form. Still, considering Valencia's motivation, the support of the crowd, and their head-to-head statistics at home, the hosts look like favorites and have every chance to finally secure their first victory of the season—though the visitors certainly won't just sit back and defend. My bet for this match is over 1.5 total goals at odds of 1.57.