Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

On Wednesday, three Copa del Rey matches are scheduled, including a clash between Valencia and Celta Vigo. Our analysts have prepared a forecast for the match between these opponents.

Valencia

The "Bats" have gained momentum, currently occupying the eighth position in La Liga, with just a three-point gap from the top 6. In the last round, Valencia confidently defeated Cadiz 4:1 away, marking their third consecutive league victory. The Copa del Rey has always been an important tournament for the club, and under Baraja's guidance, they will strive to go as far as possible.

Celta Vigo

The "Sky Blues" are experiencing a challenging season, spending a considerable time in the relegation zone. Currently, the club shows evident progress, accumulating 8 points in the last five games – almost as many as they gathered in the previous 15 rounds. In the last match, under Rafi Benitez's guidance, they drew against Mallorca away, acknowledging that the opponent had the upper hand. Their attacking prowess allowed them to climb to the 16th position in the league, but the gap from the danger zone is merely two points.

Head-to-Head History

The opponents already clashed this season in La Liga, producing a dull 0:0 draw on Valencia's home turf.

Match prediction - Valencia vs Celta Vigo

Considering the odds, Valencia has a higher chance of success, playing on their home turf and being in good form. Celta Vigo is a formidable opponent and is expected to put up a strong fight. This match might even go into overtime or a penalty shootout. A reasonable bet appears to be on the home team's victory with a zero handicap.