RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction
Valencia Valencia
Copa del Rey Spain 17 jan 2024, 14:00 Valencia - Celta Vigo
-
- : -
Spain,
Celta Vigo Celta Vigo
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Wednesday, three Copa del Rey matches are scheduled, including a clash between Valencia and Celta Vigo. Our analysts have prepared a forecast for the match between these opponents.

Valencia

The "Bats" have gained momentum, currently occupying the eighth position in La Liga, with just a three-point gap from the top 6. In the last round, Valencia confidently defeated Cadiz 4:1 away, marking their third consecutive league victory. The Copa del Rey has always been an important tournament for the club, and under Baraja's guidance, they will strive to go as far as possible.

Celta Vigo

The "Sky Blues" are experiencing a challenging season, spending a considerable time in the relegation zone. Currently, the club shows evident progress, accumulating 8 points in the last five games – almost as many as they gathered in the previous 15 rounds. In the last match, under Rafi Benitez's guidance, they drew against Mallorca away, acknowledging that the opponent had the upper hand. Their attacking prowess allowed them to climb to the 16th position in the league, but the gap from the danger zone is merely two points.

Head-to-Head History

The opponents already clashed this season in La Liga, producing a dull 0:0 draw on Valencia's home turf.

Match prediction - Valencia vs Celta Vigo

Considering the odds, Valencia has a higher chance of success, playing on their home turf and being in good form. Celta Vigo is a formidable opponent and is expected to put up a strong fight. This match might even go into overtime or a penalty shootout. A reasonable bet appears to be on the home team's victory with a zero handicap.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
vs prediction Today, 22:00 Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Array Odds: 1.76 Array Recommended 1хБет
Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 01:00 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.78 Elise Mertens Bet now 1хБет
Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 03:00 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova Odds: 1.79 Aryna Sabalenka Bet now 1хБет
Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 03:00 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Jordan Thompson Odds: 1.85 Stefanos Tsitsipas Recommended 1хБет
Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 04:30 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Novak Djokovic Odds: 1.71 Alexei Popyrin Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Best Betting Sites
1xBet 1xBet Promo Code Visit site 1Win 1win Promo Code Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:21 Iga Swiatek commented on her victory over Kenin at the start of the Australian Open 2024 Football news Today, 17:14 The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory Football news Today, 17:04 Roma sacked Mourinho; Benzema will not join Manchester United. Top transfer news for January 16 Football news Today, 16:58 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:53 Mali confidently defeated South Africa in the AFCON match Football news Today, 16:37 Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace Football news Today, 16:26 Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named Boxing News Today, 16:08 Joshua - Ngannou: it is known whether a rematch between boxers is possible Football news Today, 15:50 Another injury. Bayern has lost a key defender for an indefinite period Football news Today, 15:44 A Tottenham defender is moving to Brentford on a loan agreement
Best bonuses
All
Betway Sign Up Bonus Receive
Paddy Power Sign Up Offer & Promo Code Receive Paddy Power
William Hill Bonus Drop Receive William Hill
Betfair Promo Codes and Sign Up Offer Receive Betfair
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Lebanon vs China prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Tajikistan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Morocco vs Tanzania prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024