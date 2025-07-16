Valencia vs Castellón: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 2.21 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On July 19 at 20:00 Central European Time, a friendly clash between two Spanish clubs will kick off as Valencia takes on Castellón. Here’s a quick preview and a betting tip for this matchup.



Match preview

Valencia is set to begin their preparations for the new La Liga season, which kicks off in a month, with a match against Castellón. Carlos Corberán’s side finished 12th last season, just six points clear of the relegation zone, and are eager to improve their standing and push for a spot in European competitions this time around.

It’s too early to talk about any tactical shakeups, as the team hasn't made any transfers yet. Most players have either returned from loan spells or have gone back to their parent clubs after their time at Mestalla.

Castellón, much like Valencia, narrowly avoided relegation from Spain’s Segunda División, finishing eight points above 19th place. The team started their preseason a week earlier and already faced English side QPR, thrashing them with a commanding 6-0 victory.

Under Johan Plat, Castellón played attacking and dynamic football throughout the season, and this approach hasn’t changed in preseason. Castellón created plenty of chances, took many shots, and converted a high percentage of their opportunities.

Probable lineups

Valencia: Dimtrievski, Foulquier, Tarrega, Diakhaby, Vazquez, Guerra, Guillamón, Perez, Almeida, Lopez, Duro

Castellón: Abedzadeh, Alquira, Sipenga, Serpeta, Vertrud, Barri, Bosil, Gerenabarrena, Calatrava, Mello, Jimenez

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five head-to-head meetings, Valencia won three times, Castellón once, and one match ended in a draw

Four of Castellón’s last five matches have seen at least three goals scored

Valencia are winless in their last three matches

Prediction

It’s tough to make any bold predictions, given this is Valencia’s first game after a month-long break. In their last three head-to-head games, the teams have scored no more than one goal in total. It’s likely this trend will continue. My pick — Total Under 2.5 goals at 2.21 odds.