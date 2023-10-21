Valencia vs Cadiz predictios and betting tips on October 23, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.75 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Valencia will compete with Cadiz as part of the 10th round of the Spanish La Liga. The battle will take place at Mestalla on Monday, October 23, and will start at 21:00 CET.

Valencia



This team is demonstrating a good level of football in the new season. The fans have seen progress compared to the previous draw, when it fought for survival in the La Liga.

At the moment, “the Bats” are in the 9th place with 11 points, which is just 4 points behind the so-called European zone. If the team beats Cadiz at the home arena, it will be able to strengthen the position in the championship. Moreover, it may easily try to get into the European tournaments.

Cadiz



This season the team is playing above all praise and its status is gradually changing from the outsider to the average contender. Speaking about the previous draw, the team had no problems maintaining its position in the Primera – it finished in the 14th place. As for the new tournament, the club is in the 13th place after 9 rounds. However, there is a whole group of teams, which are only 1 point behind Cadiz.

Taking into account 2 previous rounds, Cadiz predictably lost to Atletico and Girona, but it did that in the pretty tense games. This time, the team has the opportunity to rehabilitate itself, since Valencia is not a top team right now.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Valencia has not taken a victory during 4 matches in a row.

• Cadiz has got a similar streak, but it consists of 5 matches without a win.

• Valencia has not beaten Cadiz in the La Liga since 2006.

Prediction



The hosts are the favourites of the following battle, but Cadiz is definitely able to force a struggle. I suggest betting on “total: over 2.0”.

