Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Within the framework of the 21st round of La Liga, Valencia will face Athletic Bilbao, and our platform's analysts have crafted a match forecast.

Valencia

The "Bats" have lacked consistency this season, but a three-game winning streak has evidently boosted the players and fans. Currently sitting in eighth place, they are just three points behind the top six. In the last round, they convincingly defeated Cadiz 4-1 at home. However, the team missed the opportunity to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey this week, losing 1-3 at home to Celta Vigo, not the most formidable opponent.

Athletic Bilbao

The Basques have been performing well, securing victory in the Copa del Rey derby against Alaves and advancing to the tournament's quarterfinals. In La Liga, Athletic Bilbao holds the third position, with Barcelona trailing on additional indicators but having played an extra game, and Atletico Madrid just three points away with a game in hand. The team boasts a four-game winning streak in the league, with the latest triumph being a 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad, where forward Alex Berenguer scored a brace.

Head-to-head History

The first-round encounter was thrilling, ending in a 2-2 draw, with Athletic equalizing in the 90+7th minute. The last three head-to-head meetings consistently featured three goals each.

Match prediction - Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao

Both teams are in good form, and considering their league performances, bookmakers slightly favor the away team due to their higher position in the standings. The battle is expected to be evenly contested, with each team having its moments. Despite bookmakers' skepticism about a high-scoring game, we disagree and suggest betting on a total of over 2 goals at a reasonable coefficient.