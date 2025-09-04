RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Uzbekistan vs Kyrgyzstan: Who will reach the CAFA Cup playoffs?

Uzbekistan vs Kyrgyzstan: Who will reach the CAFA Cup playoffs?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Uzbekistan vs Kyrgyzstan prediction Photo: https://x.com/uzbekistanfa
Uzbekistan Uzbekistan
CAFA Cup 05 sep 2025, 10:30
Akbarak, Olimpik
Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan
Prediction on game Uzbekistan Total over 2
Odds: 1.65
In the final match of the CAFA Cup group stage, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will go head-to-head. The showdown is set for Friday, September 5, with kickoff at 16:30 CET. Here’s my take on the best bet for this clash.

Uzbekistan vs Kyrgyzstan: Match preview

Uzbekistan opened their campaign in this tournament against Oman. Despite being favorites, they couldn’t grab the win. The Uzbeks conceded first but leveled the score early in the second half. The result: a 1-1 draw. In their second outing, Uzbekistan finally secured victory: they struck twice in the first half, then allowed their opponents to pull one back, but managed to hold onto a narrow lead for a 2-1 win. The team now leads the group with four points.

Kyrgyzstan started off with a draw against Turkmenistan. After falling behind early, the Kyrgyz side quickly responded in the first half, and there were no further goals—1-1 the final score. In their second match, facing Oman, Kyrgyzstan took the lead in the first half and looked on track for a slim victory. However, Oman struck twice in stoppage time—at the 91st and 95th minutes. As a result, Kyrgyzstan has just one point and must beat Uzbekistan to have any hope of reaching the playoffs.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Uzbekistan are unbeaten in their last eight matches: four wins and four draws.
  • Kyrgyzstan have not won in their last four outings: three draws and one loss.
  • Kyrgyzstan have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight matches.
  • The most recent head-to-head ended with a 1-0 victory for Uzbekistan.
  • Kyrgyzstan have never beaten Uzbekistan in their history.

Probable lineups

  • Uzbekistan: Yusupov, Nasrullaev, Alizhanov, Eshmuratov, Alikulov, Ashurmatov, Shukurov, Khamrobekov, Urunov, Shomurodov, Masharipov
  • Kyrgyzstan: Tokotaev, Kichin, Kozubaev, Brauzman, Mishchenko, Shukurov, Zaripbekov, Zhyrgalbek, Abdurakhmanov, Alikulov, Kodjo

Prediction

This is a crucial fixture for both teams, as neither has yet mathematically secured a playoff spot. Uzbekistan are in a more favorable position and can afford a draw, unlike their rivals. My recommendation: back Uzbekistan’s individual total over 2 goals at odds of 1.65.

