Prediction on game W1(- 1) Odds: 1.64 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 28, 2025, the second leg of the Europa League qualifying playoff will feature a showdown between Utrecht and Zrinjski. Kick-off is set for 20:00 Central European Time. Let's break down the best bet for this clash.

Utrecht

Utrecht wrapped up last season in the Eredivisie in fourth place, earning a coveted spot in the Europa League. The Dutch side kicked off their qualification campaign with a commanding sweep over Moldova's Sheriff—3-1 and 4-1. Next up was Switzerland's Servette, and Utrecht again showed their class: first, a 3-1 away win, then another victory at home, 2-1. In the playoff round, it was Bosnia's Zrinjski waiting for them. The first leg was a stern test, but a penalty goal and a late strike secured a comfortable advantage ahead of the return leg.

In the Dutch league, Utrecht made a solid start: two wins and a loss in their first three matches. As for their head-to-head history with Zrinjski, the teams previously clashed in the 2019 Europa League qualifiers. Both matches ended 1-1, but in extra time the Bosnians edged out the Dutch to advance. Importantly, Utrecht did not lose in regular time.

Zrinjski

Bosnia and Herzegovina's champions Zrinjski began their Champions League qualifying campaign with a routine win over San Marino's Virtus—4-1 on aggregate. The next opponent was a tougher nut to crack—Slovakia's Slovan. After a heavy 0-4 loss away, Zrinjski drew 2-2 at home and dropped into the Europa League, where Icelandic side Breidablik awaited. A home draw followed by an away win saw them progress.

Now, the team faces a daunting task: they must win by at least two goals in the Netherlands. The Bosnian league is already underway, but Zrinjski have played just two matches—one loss and one draw—leaving them at the bottom of the table with games in hand.

The head-to-head history with Utrecht shows fierce competition: all three meetings have finished with under 2.5 total goals, underlining the tight and tense nature of these encounters.

Probable lineups

Utrecht: Barkas, Westerlund, van der Hoorn, Virggever, Murkin, Zekel, Engwanda, Jensen, Min, Jonathans, Blake.

Barkas, Westerlund, van der Hoorn, Virggever, Murkin, Zekel, Engwanda, Jensen, Min, Jonathans, Blake. Zrinjski: Karacic, Memija, Jakovljevic, Barisic, Dujmovic, Savic, Ivancic, Abramovic, Pranjic, Mikic, Bilbija.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Utrecht have won 7 of their last 8 matches.

Utrecht have won 6 of their last 7 home games.

10 of Utrecht's last 11 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in 8 of Utrecht's last 10 games.

Zrinjski have failed to win 6 of their last 7 matches.

Utrecht are unbeaten in their last 3 head-to-head meetings.

The last 3 encounters between these teams have all finished with under 2.5 goals.

The first leg ended with a 2-0 win for Utrecht.

Utrecht vs Zrinjski prediction

Despite their first-leg victory, Utrecht are unlikely to sit back. The Dutch side are formidable at home and are riding a great run of form—6 wins from their last 7 matches, with confidence still high. Zrinjski, by contrast, have yet to find their best game, looking lackluster both in Europe and domestically. Given that the Bosnians will have to push forward and leave spaces at the back, and considering Utrecht's attacking efficiency, all signs point to a high-scoring match and a confident home win. My pick for this game: Utrecht to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.64.