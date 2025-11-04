Prediction on game Win FC Porto Odds: 1.73 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On November 6, 2025, in the fourth round of the UEFA Europa League group stage, Utrecht will host Porto. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:45 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the key details and best bets for this match.

Utrecht

Utrecht approach this match in poor form. Although they managed to win their most recent Eredivisie fixture against Nijmegen with a narrow 1–0 scoreline, the team have been struggling overall. Over their last 10 matches in all competitions, Utrecht have recorded just 2 wins and 1 draw, losing the other 7.

In the Eredivisie, they currently sit 6th in the standings with 16 points, trailing the league leaders by 12. In the Europa League, however, things have gone completely wrong — Utrecht have lost all three of their matches, failing to score a single goal while conceding four. As a result, they sit 35th in the overall standings.

At home, Utrecht have been slightly more resilient, going unbeaten in their last three league matches. Their most recent home defeat came in the Europa League against Lyon. Over their last six home fixtures in all competitions, they have recorded 2 wins, 2 draws, and 2 losses.

Porto

Porto started the season confidently, going on a long unbeaten run across all competitions. However, they have suffered one defeat so far — and it came in the Europa League. In their previous European fixture, Porto lost 0–2 away to Nottingham Forest. Since then, the Portuguese side have bounced back with two consecutive league victories against strong opponents — defeating Moreirense 2–1 away and Braga 2–1 at home.

In the Primeira Liga, Porto currently sit top of the table with 28 points after 10 rounds, having scored 23 goals and conceded just 3 — the best defensive record in the league.

In the Europa League, Porto started strongly with wins over Red Star Belgrade and Salzburg before suffering their first loss to Nottingham. With six points from three matches, they currently rank 15th in the overall group standings.

Porto’s away form this season has been impressive. Excluding the defeat in England, they have won all of their other away matches.

Historically, Porto have never lost to Utrecht. The two sides have met twice before, with the Portuguese club winning both encounters. Utrecht failed to score in either match.

Probable Lineups

Utrecht: Barkas, Horemans, Didden, Viergever, El Karouani, Zechiel, Engwanda, Blake, de Wit, Rodriguez, Haller

Porto: D.Costa, Moura, Kiwior, Bednarek, A.Costa, Froholdt, Varela, Sainz, Veiga, Pepe, Samu

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Utrecht have conceded first in 5 of their last 6 matches.

Porto have won 12 of their last 14 matches.

Porto have won 7 of their last 8 away matches.

3 of Porto’s last 4 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Utrecht — Porto Prediction

Both teams come into this match in very different form. Despite finally securing a victory in their last league game, Utrecht’s overall performances remain unconvincing. Porto, on the other hand, are enjoying a strong start to the season across all competitions, suffering only one defeat so far. After that setback in the Europa League, the Portuguese side will be highly motivated to bounce back and strengthen their position in the group standings. We expect a confident display from the visitors and clear superiority on the pitch. My bet for this match: Porto to win at odds of 1.73.