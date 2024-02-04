RU RU NG NG
Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction and betting tips on February 5, 2024

NBA 04 feb 2024, 20:00 Utah Jazz - Milwaukee Bucks
Salt Lake City, Delta Center
On February 5th, the Utah Jazz will host the Milwaukee Bucks in a regular NBA season game. The match prediction for these opponents can be found on our platform.

Utah Jazz

The current season has been challenging for Utah as they currently stand in the tenth position in their conference, with several competitors closely trailing. In their recent match, the Jazz suffered a hard-fought home defeat against Philadelphia with a score of 124-127. Lauri Markkanen had an impressive performance, contributing 28 points and 10 rebounds. This loss marked their third consecutive defeat, indicating a period of suboptimal form. There are no injury concerns for the team heading into this matchup.

Milwaukee Bucks

Traditionally strong throughout the regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks boast a super-star player in Lillard. In their recent away game, the Bucks triumphed over Dallas with a score of 129-117, with Giannis Antetokounmpo delivering a powerful performance, scoring 48 points. Despite a less impressive run in recent encounters, securing only three wins in their last five games, Milwaukee holds the second position in the Eastern Conference, trailing Boston by four wins. Jackson will be unavailable for the upcoming match due to injury.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • Less than a month ago, Utah managed to surprisingly defeat Milwaukee on the road with a score of 132-116. During the game, the Jazz had a lead of up to 33 points, but Milwaukee nearly staged a comeback, narrowing the gap to just 3 points.
  • Utah performs well at home, with 15 wins in 22 matches.
  • Milwaukee has won just over half of their away games, with 12 victories in 23 matches.

Bookmakers find it challenging to designate a clear favorite in this encounter. Utah, playing at home and highly motivated, faces Milwaukee, which holds a higher position in the championship and has a stronger lineup. However, Milwaukee will be playing on the second consecutive day, which can be physically demanding. Additionally, the Jazz are on a losing streak. A high-scoring game is expected, but we will place our bet on the total points being under 247.5.

