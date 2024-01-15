Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-4.5) Odds: 1.64 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Within the regular NBA championship, a matchup between Utah and Indiana is scheduled. The encounter will take place on the night of Tuesday, January 16, with the game commencing at 03:00 Central European Time.

Utah Jazz

In the current season, the team's performance may not be overly impressive, yet they maintain decent chances of reaching the playoffs. After 41 games, the Jazz boasts 21 victories, positioning them at the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings. Finn Lauri Markkanen has been notably stellar this season, leading the Jazz with an average of 23.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Indiana Pacers

Indiana is in good form, holding a prominent position among the leaders of the Eastern Conference. Placed sixth, the Pacers are just one win away from the third position. With 23 wins in 39 games, Indiana has substantial aspirations for a playoff berth. Unfortunately, in the upcoming match, they will be without their leader Tyrese Haliburton. Moreover, the Pacers boast the highest field goal percentage in the league and the highest average points per game.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Utah is on a five-game winning streak.

Indiana has lost only one of their last five away games.

The teams have already met this season, with the Pacers securing an easy victory at 134:118.

Prediction

Utah is in good form, while the Pacers are without their key player. Consequently, the suggestion is to bet on the home team's victory with a handicap of -4.5.