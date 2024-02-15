Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024

Prediction on game Win Golden State Warriors Odds: 1.82 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On February 16, the Utah Jazz will host the Golden State Warriors in their regular NBA fixture. An insightful prediction for this event can be found on the pages of our platform.

Utah Jazz

Utah's primary goal this season is to secure a playoff spot, which won't be easy, considering their 11th position in the conference, tied with their upcoming opponent, albeit with the Warriors having played three fewer games. In their recent encounter, the Jazz faltered on their home court against the Lakers, losing 122-138. This defeat marked their third consecutive loss, signaling a potential crisis. There are no significant roster losses ahead of this match.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors managed to rally in time, allowing them to climb to the tenth spot in the West. In their last match, Golden State suffered a heartbreaking loss at home against the Clippers, with a score of 125-130, despite holding an 11-point lead before the final quarter. Despite this bitter defeat, the team's morale should remain intact, as they have clearly gained momentum. Chris Paul will miss the upcoming battle due to injury.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

The teams have already crossed paths this season, with Golden State securing an away victory just days ago with a score of 129-107.

The Warriors have won half of their away matches, securing 12 victories out of 24.

Utah boasts just over a 65% home win rate, with 17 victories out of 26.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Prediction

In this showdown between direct rivals, bookmakers do not designate a clear favorite. Golden State is in excellent form, whereas Utah is amidst a losing streak. However, the Jazz's main advantage lies in playing on their home court. We anticipate an intriguing and unpredictable battle, wherein we give preference to the visitors. Therefore, we opt to wager on the Warriors' outright victory in this encounter.