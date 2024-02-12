RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction
Utah Jazz Utah Jazz
NBA Today, 21:00 Utah Jazz - Golden State Warriors
Salt Lake City, Delta Center
Golden State Warriors Golden State Warriors
Prediction on game Total over 242,5
Odds: 1.94

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

The regular NBA championship continues to delight with its intriguing matchups, and this time we have prepared an exclusive forecast for the clash between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors.

Utah Jazz

In the current season, Utah has exhibited mixed fortunes, tallying 26 victories against 27 defeats, securing the 11th position in the Western Conference and maintaining hopes for a playoff berth. In their last match, the Jazz succumbed to a defeat against the Phoenix Suns on the road with a scoreline of 115:129, marking their fourth loss in six encounters. The upcoming fixture may see Sensabau as the only probable absentee. Utah will enjoy a two-day advantage in terms of rest compared to their opponents, a significant advantage indeed.

Golden State Warriors

Merely a week ago, the Warriors' position appeared precarious, with uncertainties looming over their playoff prospects. However, Golden State has since embarked on a four-game winning streak, propelling them to the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings. In their recent encounter, the team triumphed over the star-studded Phoenix Suns on their home court with a narrow margin of 113:112, as Stephen Curry nailed the decisive three-pointer practically at the final buzzer. Chris Paul will be absent for the upcoming match, while Santush remains in doubt.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the previous season, the teams clashed thrice, with the hosts emerging victorious on all occasions, resulting in a 2:1 advantage in favor of the Golden State Warriors.
  • Utah has secured just over 70% of their home matches this season, tallying 17 victories out of 24.
  • Golden State has notched 11 victories in 23 away fixtures, with a current streak of three consecutive wins on the road.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Prediction

The encounter is intriguing as it pits direct competitors for the 10th spot in the Western Conference against each other. Golden State has gained momentum, although the Warriors, even in their prime, were susceptible to defeat at any moment. Utah will seek to leverage the advantages of their home court to the fullest. Expecting a tense and high-scoring battle, we place our wager on a total of more than 242.5 points.

Prediction on game Total over 242,5
Odds: 1.94

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia prediction Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2024 Today, 07:30 Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Naomi Osaka Odds: 2.18 Caroline Garcia Recommended MelBet
Trabzonspor vs Hatayspor prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 09:00 Trabzonspor vs Hatayspor prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Trabzonspor Odds: 2.02 Hatayspor Bet now 1xBet
Samsunspor vs Antalyaspor prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 12:00 Samsunspor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Samsunspor Odds: 1.75 Antalyaspor Bet now MelBet
Kayserispor vs Besiktas prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 12:00 Kayserispor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Kayserispor Odds: 1.7 Besiktas Recommended MelBet
Real Valladolid vs Albacete prediction Segunda Division Spain Today, 14:30 Real Valladolid vs Albacete prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Real Valladolid Odds: 1.93 Albacete Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:59 Real Sociedad star has extended his contract with the club Football news Today, 04:36 Gradel celebrated Ivory Coast's victory with a Morocco flag. And that's why Football news Today, 04:04 Messi and star Ted Lasso starred in a beer ad that aired during the Super Bowl NFL News Today, 03:35 Watch FULL VIDEO. Usher’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show Football news Today, 03:33 Shocking footage. In Indonesia, lightning killed a football player right on the pitch Athletics News Today, 03:03 A terrible tragedy. World record holder in marathon died in a car accident Football news Today, 02:32 Defeated cancer and became an AFCON hero. Haller has made an incredible journey NFL News Today, 01:38 Drake's curse didn't work. The team he bet on won the Super Bowl Golf News Yesterday, 20:43 There were some playoffs. The champion of the Pheonix Open has been determined Football news Yesterday, 17:21 Humiliation in the London derby. All goals and highlights West Ham vs Arsenal - 0:6
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Trabzonspor vs Hatayspor prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Samsunspor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Kayserispor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Real Valladolid vs Albacete prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Saint-Étienne vs Troyes prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Juventus vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Almeria vs Athletic prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 by Miguel Solomons Football Today Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024