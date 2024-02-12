Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 242,5 Odds: 1.94 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The regular NBA championship continues to delight with its intriguing matchups, and this time we have prepared an exclusive forecast for the clash between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors.

Utah Jazz

In the current season, Utah has exhibited mixed fortunes, tallying 26 victories against 27 defeats, securing the 11th position in the Western Conference and maintaining hopes for a playoff berth. In their last match, the Jazz succumbed to a defeat against the Phoenix Suns on the road with a scoreline of 115:129, marking their fourth loss in six encounters. The upcoming fixture may see Sensabau as the only probable absentee. Utah will enjoy a two-day advantage in terms of rest compared to their opponents, a significant advantage indeed.

Golden State Warriors

Merely a week ago, the Warriors' position appeared precarious, with uncertainties looming over their playoff prospects. However, Golden State has since embarked on a four-game winning streak, propelling them to the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings. In their recent encounter, the team triumphed over the star-studded Phoenix Suns on their home court with a narrow margin of 113:112, as Stephen Curry nailed the decisive three-pointer practically at the final buzzer. Chris Paul will be absent for the upcoming match, while Santush remains in doubt.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the previous season, the teams clashed thrice, with the hosts emerging victorious on all occasions, resulting in a 2:1 advantage in favor of the Golden State Warriors.

Utah has secured just over 70% of their home matches this season, tallying 17 victories out of 24.

Golden State has notched 11 victories in 23 away fixtures, with a current streak of three consecutive wins on the road.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Prediction

The encounter is intriguing as it pits direct competitors for the 10th spot in the Western Conference against each other. Golden State has gained momentum, although the Warriors, even in their prime, were susceptible to defeat at any moment. Utah will seek to leverage the advantages of their home court to the fullest. Expecting a tense and high-scoring battle, we place our wager on a total of more than 242.5 points.