USА vs South Sudan prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024

As part of the Olympic basketball tournament, a match will take place between the national teams of South Sudan and the USA. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, July 31, and will start at 21:00 Central European Time. The match prediction is provided by Dailysports experts.

USA

The USA team is traditionally considered the favorite of any basketball tournament. Under the guidance of experienced coach Steve Kerr and a star-studded roster, the American team possesses one of the strongest attacks in the world.

In the opening match against the Serbian team, the USA secured a confident victory, showing their readiness to compete for gold. Kevin Durant excelled on the court, delivering an incredible performance in the first half of the game.

South Sudan

The South Sudan national team is no longer a newcomer to the Olympic Games, but has yet to achieve significant results on the international stage. Nevertheless, the team has already demonstrated fighting spirit and a desire for success.

In the opening match, the team defeated Puerto Rico and is now aiming for a playoff spot. Interestingly, before the Olympics, they played a scrimmage against the Americans and narrowly lost in the final moments of the game.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Matches

The Americans have won six consecutive games.

South Sudan has won three out of five matches this year.

The only head-to-head match was won by the Americans by a margin of one point.

USA vs South Sudan Prediction

Despite the fighting spirit of South Sudan, the American team has too much of an advantage in terms of class. I predict a win for Team USA and a total of fewer than 196.5 points.