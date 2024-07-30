RU RU
Dailysports Predictions Urawa vs Newcastle Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024

Urawa vs Newcastle Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Urawa Red Diamonds vs Newcastle prediction Photo: https://bingsport.com/ Author unknown
Urawa Red Diamonds Urawa Red Diamonds
Club Friendlies Today, 06:30 Urawa Red Diamonds - Newcastle
Finished
1 : 4
International,
Newcastle Newcastle
Rio Nitta
23’
3’
Alexander Isak
45’ 47’
Jacob Murphy
58’
Lewis Hall
Match details
Prediction on game Total over 3,5
Odds: 1.89
Hot time of control matches continues, on July 31 Urawa - Newcastle will hold their meeting. Dailysports specialists have prepared their betting option on this confrontation.

Urawa

Japanese club is considered a real grand by the standards of their country and even the continent. Urawa won the Champions League last year, and did it for the third time in history. The current championship the team is frankly failing, taking a modest tenth place, and there are only 10 rounds left, the gap from the top-3 is 11 points.

In the last round Urawa lost at home to Sapporo with a score of 3:4, continuing their winless streak to three matches, during this period they managed to score only one point. Judging by the results, the team is clearly not in the best shape.

Newcastle

“Magpies” last season tried their hand in the Champions League, but could not get out of the group, and playing on two fronts proved too difficult. As a result, Newcastle finished only seventh in the championship, which left them without European cups, as eighth Manchester United won the FA Cup.

The team played just one match this summer, in which they beat Hull City 2-0. Newcastle has big ambitions, after all, this is one of the richest clubs in the world, if you evaluate the state of the owners. In the upcoming season, the Magpies will have ambitious tasks in front of them.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • The clubs have never played each other.
  • Urawa do not win three matches in a row, and Newcastle had only one meeting this summer.
  • The quotes are as follows: W1 - 4, X - 3.95, W2 - 1.75.

Urawa vs Newcastle Prediction

In this confrontation, the English club is the favorite, although Urawa will also try to show themselves, especially since there is nothing to catch in the domestic arena. I expect an interesting match and risk betting on a total of more than 3.5 goals.

Prediction on game Total over 3,5
Odds: 1.89
