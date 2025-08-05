Universitatea Craiova vs Spartak Trnava prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.97 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 7, 2025, Romanian side Universitatea Craiova will host Slovakia’s Spartak Trnava in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round. The clash at the Ion Oblemenco Stadium in Craiova promises to be a tense showdown between two in-form, high-scoring teams.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

Universitatea Craiova and Spartak Trnava are meeting for the first time in their history.

Craiova advanced from the previous round with an aggregate score of 5-2.

Spartak won their previous round 7-2.

The match will take place at Ion Oblemenco Stadium in Craiova, which holds nearly 31,000 spectators—giving the home side a significant advantage.

Spartak Trnava is renowned for their disciplined play and top physical fitness, making them a tough opponent even away from home.

Match preview:

Universitatea Craiova confidently dispatched Bosnian side Sarajevo, losing 1-2 away but then crushing their opponent 4-0 at home. The Romanians showcased a powerful attacking display, especially on home soil where they enjoy passionate support. The team relies on high intensity, aggressive pressing, and rapid transitions into attack. Standouts include Asaad Al Hamlawi, who netted a hat-trick in the previous match, and Ștefan Baiaram.

Spartak Trnava also progressed with authority, overcoming Maltese side Hibernians with a 5-1 home win and a 2-1 victory on the road. The Slovaks build on experience and tactical organization, boasting veterans like Michal Duris and Roman Prochazka, while speedy players Azango and Skrbo add flair up front. Spartak are regulars in European competitions and aren’t afraid to control the game even away from home.

Both teams are known for their attacking style, but Universitatea’s trump card is their formidable home record, where points are rarely dropped. Spartak, however, are clinical in front of goal and ready to punish any mistake. Analysts see Craiova as slight favorites but expect a high-scoring, hard-fought contest where finishing could be the decisive factor.

Probable lineups:

Universitatea Craiova: Isenko, Mogos, Stevanovic, Badelj, Radulescu, Cretu, Mekvabishvili, Stefan, Uri, Nsimba, Basheanu.

Isenko, Mogos, Stevanovic, Badelj, Radulescu, Cretu, Mekvabishvili, Stefan, Uri, Nsimba, Basheanu. Spartak Trnava: Frelih, Nwadike, Kostrna, Twardzik, Golik, Prochazka, Moisrapishvili, Mikovic, Azango, Duris, Skrbo.

Universitatea Craiova vs Spartak Trnava match prediction:

Given the stakes and the form of both teams, I expect both sides to find the net. Both have the attacking quality to convert their chances, so my prediction is both teams to score. I also wouldn’t be surprised to see an open contest packed with dangerous attacks and thrilling moments at both ends, making for a dynamic and entertaining encounter.

So, my prediction: Both teams to score — Yes (odds 1.97).