Universitatea Craiova - FK Sarajevo prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 31 July 2025

Universitatea Craiova - FK Sarajevo prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 31 July 2025

Raphael Durand
Universitatea Craiova vs FK Sarajevo prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Universitatea Craiova
31 july 2025, 13:30
- : -
International, Craiova, Stadionul Ion Oblemenco
FK Sarajevo
FK Sarajevo FK Sarajevo Schedule FK Sarajevo Transfers
One of the matches of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round will take place on Thursday at the Municipal Stadium in Craiova, where Romanian side Universitatea will host Bosnia's FK Sarajevo. I'm backing a goals bet in this clash, with excellent odds to consider.

Match preview

The Romanian club appears more balanced and boasts greater squad depth compared to their opponents. Despite losing the first leg (1-2), the team managed to net a crucial away goal, which keeps their hopes alive for overall success. Last season in the Romanian league, Universitatea fought until the very end for top spots, and this year they've bolstered their attacking line-up—new signings are already showing their potential.

The home advantage is also a big plus for the Romanians: with the support of their own fans, the team consistently delivers energetic, aggressive football. Considering the Bosnians' shaky defense, especially on the road, it's realistic to expect at least two goals from Universitatea.

The Bosnian side kicked off this tie with a 2-1 home win, but noticeably faded towards the end, allowing their opponents back into the contest. Historically, Sarajevo have struggled in European competition—they've never made it to the group stage and have often suffered heavy defeats. Defensive stability is lacking: the team has conceded in six consecutive matches across all competitions.

Recent seasons' stats indicate a decline: in the domestic league, the club surrendered the lead and finished only third, without any real title challenge. Sarajevo are unconvincing away from home, and this could be where the two-legged tie is decided.

Probable line-ups

  • Universitatea Craiova: Isenko, Stevanovic, Mogos, Romanchuk, Radulescu, Baluta, Uri, Teles, Bancu, Baiaram, Al Hamlawi
  • FK Sarajevo: Rogic, Beganovic, Butic, Jatta, Krdzalic, Kupresak, Unusic, Guliashvili, Kvereme, Pavicin, Soldo

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The first leg ended in a 2-1 win for Sarajevo.
  • Sarajevo have conceded in six consecutive matches in all competitions.
  • In four of Universitatea's last five games, the "Total over 2.5" bet has landed.

Prediction

Universitatea Craiova are a side with superior individual quality and better team cohesion, especially at home. Sarajevo have a slight advantage from the first leg, but the away factor and their defensive frailties complicate matters for the Bosnians. Expect the Romanians to attack aggressively from the opening whistle, and with their recent squad improvements, it's logical to anticipate at least two goals from them. Our bet: "Total over 2.0" at odds of 1.65.

