Universitatea Cluj vs Ararat-Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025

Raphael Durand
Universitatea Cluj vs Ararat Armenia prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
31 july 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Sibiu, Stadionul Municipal, Sibiu
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Universitatea Cluj
Odds: 1.57
One of the clashes in the second qualifying round of the Conference League will take place on Thursday at the Cluj Arena in Romania, where the local side Universitatea will look to claim victory over Yerevan's Ararat. The first leg ended in a goalless draw, so the fate of a place in the next round will be decided in Romania. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this showdown with a solid value.

Match preview

The Romanian club couldn’t break through their opponent’s defense in the first leg, but also kept things tight at the back, playing with discipline and composure. The trip to Armenia and a packed schedule may have taken their toll, but now Universitatea have a crucial advantage—the home ground. The team has shown consistency in the domestic league and harbors higher ambitions on the European stage.

Home support and familiar conditions should play a significant role. Universitatea are tactically well-drilled, adept at capitalizing on opponents’ mistakes, and will look to control the game—especially with the necessity to score at least once. A home win seems both logical and justified.

The Armenian side earned a 0-0 draw at home, which in a two-legged tie is rarely seen as an advantage, especially with a tough trip to Romania ahead. In the first match, the team failed to create any real pressure, exposing a lack of attacking threat against a more organized defense. Statistically, Armenian football lags behind Romanian football in both level and player quality.

Now Ararat are forced to attack away from home, and given the low success rate of away wins in European competitions, their chances look slim. It’s possible they’ll opt for a cautious approach and try to hold out for penalties, but that would require a flawless defensive display—and Universitatea won’t make it easy for them.

Probable lineups

  • Universitatea Cluj: Gertmonas, Kipciu, Codrea, Cristea, da Silva, Simion, Artean, Bic, Nistor, Macalau, Thiam
  • Ararat-Armenia: Pinto, Grigoryan, Julio, Queiroz, Oganesyan, Ambartsumyan, Balanta, Muradyan, Shagoyan, Marcos, Gbomadu

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The first leg ended 0-0.
  • This was the first ever meeting between these teams.
  • Both teams scored in 4 of the last 5 matches involving Universitatea Cluj.

Prediction

Universitatea Cluj face a decisive home fixture, where they are far more confident. With the aggregate still level, Ararat will have to open up, which could lead to defensive mistakes. Given the tactical edge, league quality, and motivation, backing the hosts to win looks fully justified. Our pick for this match: Universitatea Cluj to win at odds of 1.57.

Prediction on game Win Universitatea Cluj
Odds: 1.57
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
