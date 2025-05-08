RU RU ES ES FR FR
Universitario vs Independiente del Valle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025

Universitario vs Independiente del Valle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025

Universitario de Deportes vs Independiente del Valle prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Universitario de Deportes Universitario de Deportes
Copa Libertadores 08 may 2025, 22:00 Universitario de Deportes - Independiente del Valle
International,
Independiente del Valle Independiente del Valle
One of the fixtures of the 4th round of the Copa Libertadores group stage will take place on Friday at the Monumental Stadium in Lima, where Universitario will host Independiente del Valle. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash, with good odds of success.

Match preview

The "Creams" have had a frankly weak start to the new Copa Libertadores campaign and, after three rounds, sit at the bottom of the group standings. However, they are just one point behind Barcelona Guayaquil and Independiente del Valle, so Universitario still have a shot at making the playoffs.

In the opening two rounds, the team lost 0-1 both at home to River Plate and away to Independiente del Valle. It was only in the third match that the Peruvians secured their first three points, edging Barcelona Guayaquil 1-0 away. Coming into this clash with the Ecuadorians, the team is fresh off an away defeat in the Peruvian league to Cusco. Nevertheless, Universitario remain top of the domestic table, three points ahead of Deportivo with a game in hand.

On the other hand, the "Valley Warriors" started off with a loss to Barcelona in the opening round—0-1. However, they bounced back in the following matches, picking up four points and climbing to second place in Group B. They trail group leaders River Plate by just a single point.

In the second round, Independiente narrowly defeated Universitario 1-0 at home, and in their third match produced a thrilling 2-2 draw against group favorites River Plate. In the Ecuadorian league, they are sitting second, three points behind Barcelona Guayaquil, who also have a game in hand. In the last round, Independiente’s long winning streak came to an end as they suffered a home defeat to Emelec.

Probable lineups

  • Universitario: Britos – Corzo, Riveros, Carabali – Ureña, Polo, Perez, Calcaterra, Murrugarra – Valera, Flores
  • Independiente del Valle: Villar – Cordero, Zarate, Carabajal, Loor – Arroyo, Alcívar, Mercado – Cazares, Medina, Franco

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams have met three times in the Copa Libertadores, with the home side winning each time
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has paid out in two out of the three matches
  • The "Both teams to score" bet has landed in one of the three encounters

Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight edge to the home side in this match, with odds for a Universitario win around 2.25. We believe Universitario have a real chance to claim all three points, so our pick is "Universitario to win with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.60.

