RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Copa Libertadores Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes: showdown for group leadership

Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes: showdown for group leadership

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes prediction Getty Images
Universidad de Chile Universidad de Chile
Copa Libertadores 07 may 2025, 20:30 Universidad de Chile - Estudiantes
-
- : -
International,
Estudiantes Estudiantes
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.89
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now

On the night of Thursday, May 8, we’re in for a fourth-round clash in the Copa Libertadores group stage between Universidad de Chile and Estudiantes. Here’s my pick for goals in this high-stakes encounter.

Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes: match facts and head-to-head

  • Universidad de Chile are unbeaten in their last seven matches: six wins and one draw.
  • Estudiantes have managed just one victory in their last five matches. Over the past ten games, the Argentines have only two wins.
  • In their last seven outings, Estudiantes have not scored more than one goal in any match.
  • Universidad de Chile have scored at least once in seven consecutive matches.
  • Universidad de Chile score more than 1.5 goals in 73% of matches, while Estudiantes do so in 70%.
  • Universidad de Chile keep a clean sheet in 36% of their games; Estudiantes manage this in only 25%.
  • Estudiantes are more likely to lose without scoring: 20% of their matches, compared to just 9% for Universidad de Chile.
  • The first head-to-head ended with a 2-1 victory for the Chileans.

Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes: match preview

Universidad de Chile have started this year’s Copa Libertadores campaign with real confidence. They kicked off with a 1-0 win, followed by a 2-1 victory, and then drew 1-1 against Carabobo in the last round. That puts them on seven points, top of the group. However, the gap to third place is just a single point, so there’s no room for complacency — the race for a playoff spot is only just heating up, and the intrigue is building with each game.

Estudiantes are one of two teams hot on Universidad de Chile’s heels. The Argentines have picked up six points and sit second. After losing to the Chileans in the first round, they now need a win to leap to the top of the table and edge closer to the knockout stage. That said, their recent form has been patchy: just two victories in their last ten matches. Still, both wins came in the Copa Libertadores, so things aren’t as bleak as they might seem.

Probable lineups

  • Universidad de Chile: Castellón, Calderón, Ramírez, Gormazábal, Zaldivia, Poblete, Aránguiz, Sepúlveda, Díaz, Di Yorio, Guerra
  • Estudiantes: Mansilla, Arzamendia, Rodríguez, Gómez, Núñez, Kociubinski, Neves, Medina, Palacios, Carrillo, Tobio Burgos

Prediction

This is a crucial match for both teams — a win would bring them closer to the playoffs. Expect a proactive attacking display. My prediction: total goals over 2, with odds of 1.89.

Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.89
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Sara Errani vs Naomi Osaka prediction WTA Rome Masters 07 may 2025, 05:00 Sara Errani vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2025 Sara Errani Odds: 1.84 Naomi Osaka Recommended Melbet
Pathum United vs Buriram United prediction ASEAN Club Championship 07 may 2025, 06:00 Pathum United vs Buriram United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025 Pathum United Odds: 1.59 Buriram United Bet now 1Win
El Gouna FC vs Modern Sport FC prediction Premier League Egypt 07 may 2025, 10:00 El-Gouna vs Modern Sport: Can Modern Sport cling to Premier League survival? El Gouna FC Odds: 1.68 Modern Sport FC Bet now 1Win
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Al-Taawoun prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 07 may 2025, 12:25 Al-Ahli vs Al Taawoun prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025 Al-Ahli Jeddah Odds: 1.81 Al-Taawoun Recommended 1Win
Ismaily SC vs ENPPI prediction Premier League Egypt 07 may 2025, 13:00 Ismaily vs ENPPI prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 7, 2025 Ismaily SC Odds: 1.97 ENPPI Bet now Melbet
Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal prediction Champions League 07 may 2025, 15:00 PSG vs Arsenal: Who will become the second UEFA Champions League finalist? Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.74 Arsenal Bet now 1Win
Deportivo Tachira vs LDU de Quito prediction Copa Libertadores 07 may 2025, 18:00 Deportivo Táchira vs LDU Quito, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025 Deportivo Tachira Odds: 1.52 LDU de Quito Recommended 1xBet
Bahia vs Nacional prediction Copa Libertadores 07 may 2025, 18:00 Bahia vs Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 8, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.55 Nacional Bet now 1Win
Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras prediction Copa Libertadores 07 may 2025, 20:30 Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025 Cerro Porteno Odds: 1.79 Palmeiras Bet now 22Bet
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Flamengo prediction Copa Libertadores 07 may 2025, 20:30 Central Cordoba vs Flamengo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 8, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.76 Flamengo Recommended 1xBet
Sporting Cristal vs Bolivar prediction Copa Libertadores 07 may 2025, 22:00 Sporting Cristal vs Bolivar prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 8, 2025 Sporting Cristal Odds: 1.65 Bolivar Bet now 1xBet
Pachuca vs CF America prediction Liga MX Mexico 07 may 2025, 22:10 Pachuca vs América prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 8, 2025 Pachuca Odds: 2.1 CF America Bet now Betwinner
Upcoming matches
All
San Antonio Bulo Bulo 0 - 0 Club Atletico Penarol Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
0
Club Atletico Penarol
0
45’ + 2
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United 07 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal 07 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito 07 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Nacional 07 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Nacional
-
18:00
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Flamengo 07 may 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Flamengo
-
20:30
Cerro Porteno - : - Palmeiras 07 may 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Palmeiras
-
20:30
Universidad de Chile - : - Estudiantes 07 may 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Universidad de Chile
-
Estudiantes
-
20:30
Sporting Cristal - : - Bolivar 07 may 2025, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Sporting Cristal
-
Bolivar
-
22:00
Chelsea - : - Djurgaarden 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Chelsea
-
Djurgaarden
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:40 Colorado Rapids to Sign Australia Youth International Lucas Herrington From Brisbane Roar Football news Today, 22:15 Nacional Aim for Must-Win Match Against Bahia in Libertadores Group Stage Football news Today, 21:15 Alianza Lima Extends Kevin Quevedo’s Contract Until 2027 Amid European Interest Football news Today, 21:15 River Ready to Spend Big to Sign World Cup Winner Guido Rodríguez Football news Today, 20:50 Sergio Ramos Ruled Out of First Leg as Monterrey Face Toluca in Quarterfinals Football news Today, 20:35 Colo Colo Considers Three Foreign Coaches as Almirón’s Future Remains Uncertain Football news Today, 20:10 Sampaoli Turns Down Boca Job and Says He Awaits a Project That Truly Inspires Him Football news Today, 19:45 Argentina Cleared to Host Colombia With Full Crowd After FIFA Drops Sanctions Football news Today, 19:17 LAFC to Face Club America in Club World Cup Playoff on May 31 in Los Angeles Football news Today, 19:10 Gallardo’s First Exit Confirmed as Santiago Simón Set to Leave River in June
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores