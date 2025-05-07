Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes: showdown for group leadership

Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.89 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

On the night of Thursday, May 8, we’re in for a fourth-round clash in the Copa Libertadores group stage between Universidad de Chile and Estudiantes. Here’s my pick for goals in this high-stakes encounter.

Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes: match facts and head-to-head

Universidad de Chile are unbeaten in their last seven matches: six wins and one draw.

Estudiantes have managed just one victory in their last five matches. Over the past ten games, the Argentines have only two wins.

In their last seven outings, Estudiantes have not scored more than one goal in any match.

Universidad de Chile have scored at least once in seven consecutive matches.

Universidad de Chile score more than 1.5 goals in 73% of matches, while Estudiantes do so in 70%.

Universidad de Chile keep a clean sheet in 36% of their games; Estudiantes manage this in only 25%.

Estudiantes are more likely to lose without scoring: 20% of their matches, compared to just 9% for Universidad de Chile.

The first head-to-head ended with a 2-1 victory for the Chileans.

Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes: match preview

Universidad de Chile have started this year’s Copa Libertadores campaign with real confidence. They kicked off with a 1-0 win, followed by a 2-1 victory, and then drew 1-1 against Carabobo in the last round. That puts them on seven points, top of the group. However, the gap to third place is just a single point, so there’s no room for complacency — the race for a playoff spot is only just heating up, and the intrigue is building with each game.

Estudiantes are one of two teams hot on Universidad de Chile’s heels. The Argentines have picked up six points and sit second. After losing to the Chileans in the first round, they now need a win to leap to the top of the table and edge closer to the knockout stage. That said, their recent form has been patchy: just two victories in their last ten matches. Still, both wins came in the Copa Libertadores, so things aren’t as bleak as they might seem.

Probable lineups

Universidad de Chile: Castellón, Calderón, Ramírez, Gormazábal, Zaldivia, Poblete, Aránguiz, Sepúlveda, Díaz, Di Yorio, Guerra

Estudiantes: Mansilla, Arzamendia, Rodríguez, Gómez, Núñez, Kociubinski, Neves, Medina, Palacios, Carrillo, Tobio Burgos

Prediction

This is a crucial match for both teams — a win would bring them closer to the playoffs. Expect a proactive attacking display. My prediction: total goals over 2, with odds of 1.89.