Unionistas vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

The Copa del Rey match will see Unionistas meet Barcelona on January 18th. The team of the third strongest division will host the current champion of Spain and try to create a sensation.

Unionistas

This team sensationally knocked Villarreal out of the tournament in the last round of the Spanish Cup, beating them in a penalty shootout. Now the modest team will try to create an even louder sensation and give battle to the champion.

In the last five matches, Unionistas achieved three wins and one defeat. The team is now on a streak of three wins in a row.

In the standings of the third strongest division in Spain, Unionistas is in the middle and still retains theoretical chances of promotion.

Barcelona

Over the weekend, the Catalans lost to Real Madrid in the Super Cup final and now they urgently need to rehabilitate themselves in front of their home audience.

In the Spanish Championship, things are also not going well for the Catalans, because they are in fourth place and eight points behind the leader, with a game in hand.

For Barcelona, the season can still be saved, as half of the matches remain to be played. Moreover, the Catalans continue to fight for the Champions League and the Spanish Cup.

History of the confrontation

The teams have never met each other before.

Prediction for the match Unionistas - Barcelona

The Catalans should be highly motivated to secure a landslide victory after their humiliating defeat to Real Madrid. I'll bet on the second place to win with a -2 handicap. Bookmakers will offer odds of 1.67 for this event.