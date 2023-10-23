RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Union vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023

Union vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Union Berlin vs SSC Napoli prediction
Union Berlin Union Berlin
Champions League 24 oct 2023, 15:00 Union Berlin - SSC Napoli
-
- : -
International, Berlin, Olympiastadion
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.71

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the match of the third round of the group stage of the Champions League, Union will host the Italian Napoli in Berlin. The teams will play on October 24.

Union

The Berlin team has a terrible episode that hasn't happened to them for a long time. They have lost their last eight matches in all competitions.

Before the game with the Italians, head coach Urs Fischer stressed the need to accept the new reality after several years of admiration for the team.

Let us remind you that in the first matches in the Champions League, the “iron” suffered defeats from “Real” (0:1) and “Braga” (2:3). Now they have an equally difficult match ahead against Napoli.

At the moment, the Berlin team is in last place in the group and is not even thinking about a place in the playoffs.

Napoli

After two rounds of the Champions League played, the Italian champion has three points.

Rudi Garcia's team first defeated Braga (2:1), and then they had a home defeat from Real Madrid (2:3).

On Tuesday, the Neapolitans will play away against Union and they have an excellent opportunity to confirm their status as favorites by gaining three points.

Statistics and prediction for the match

Union and Napoli have never met in European competition before. The German club have lost their last 8 matches in all competitions, including both matches in the Champions League. Napoli have won 4 of their last 6 away matches in the Champions League (2 defeats).

The Italian champions are favorites in this game given Union's terrible form. It seems to me that the home team is capable of at least scoring a goal. I will bet on “Both will score” with odds of 1.71, which is a rational choice.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.71

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Udinese vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Udinese vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Udinese Odds: 1.7 Lecce Recommended MelBet
Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Fatih Karagumruk Odds: 1.57 Adana Demirspor Bet now MelBet
Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Trabzonspor Odds: 1.63 Alanyaspor Bet now MelBet
Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Fiorentina Odds: 2.17 Empoli Recommended MelBet
Tottenham vs Fulham prediction Premier League England Today, 15:00 Tottenham vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Tottenham Odds: 1.63 Fulham Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:47 In Greece, the match remained incomplete due to the presence of an ignited pyrotechnic device Football news Today, 10:25 Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round Football news Today, 09:35 How well do you know Lionel Messi's career? QUIZ! Football news Today, 08:43 Real Madrid responded to rumors about Modric's departure Football news Today, 08:09 Xavi told how he decided to play 17-year-old Guia on the field Football news Today, 07:51 Inter Miami coach finds himself at the center of a scandal Football news Today, 07:20 Alejandro Gomez spoke about his positive doping test Football news Today, 06:04 17-year-old footballer Guia gained unprecedented fame after scoring for Barcelona Football news Today, 05:27 Arsenal respond to hate war over women's team photo Tennis news Today, 04:33 Girl of the day. Former top 40 tennis player quit the sport and opened an account on OnlyFans
Sport Predictions
Football Today Udinese vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Tottenham vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Valencia vs Cadiz predictios and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Galatasaray vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Inter vs Salzburg prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Norwich vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Manchester United vs Copenhagen prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023