Union vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.71 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the third round of the group stage of the Champions League, Union will host the Italian Napoli in Berlin. The teams will play on October 24.

Union

The Berlin team has a terrible episode that hasn't happened to them for a long time. They have lost their last eight matches in all competitions.

Before the game with the Italians, head coach Urs Fischer stressed the need to accept the new reality after several years of admiration for the team.

Let us remind you that in the first matches in the Champions League, the “iron” suffered defeats from “Real” (0:1) and “Braga” (2:3). Now they have an equally difficult match ahead against Napoli.

At the moment, the Berlin team is in last place in the group and is not even thinking about a place in the playoffs.

Napoli

After two rounds of the Champions League played, the Italian champion has three points.

Rudi Garcia's team first defeated Braga (2:1), and then they had a home defeat from Real Madrid (2:3).

On Tuesday, the Neapolitans will play away against Union and they have an excellent opportunity to confirm their status as favorites by gaining three points.

Statistics and prediction for the match

Union and Napoli have never met in European competition before. The German club have lost their last 8 matches in all competitions, including both matches in the Champions League. Napoli have won 4 of their last 6 away matches in the Champions League (2 defeats).

The Italian champions are favorites in this game given Union's terrible form. It seems to me that the home team is capable of at least scoring a goal. I will bet on “Both will score” with odds of 1.71, which is a rational choice.