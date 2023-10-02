RU RU NG NG
Union vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023

Union vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Union Berlin vs Braga prediction
Union Berlin Union Berlin
Champions League 03 oct 2023, 12:45 Union Berlin - Braga
-
- : -
International, Berlin, Olympiastadion
Braga Braga
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Union Berlin
Odds: 1.95

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the Champions League there will be a confrontation between the Berlin Union and the Portuguese Braga. The meeting will take place on October 3.

"Union"

For the first time, a team from the capital of Germany takes part in the most prestigious club tournament in Europe. In the first round, Urs Fischer's team went to visit Real Madrid and looked very respectable in Madrid. Despite this, the German team still lost with a score of 0:1, conceding a goal from Jude Bellingham at the end of the match.

Now the strong German club will have a home game against Braga, in which they will try to achieve victory.

"Braga"

The Portuguese team was also defeated in the first round of the group stage of the Champions League. Braga hosted the Italian champion Napoli at home and lost with a score of 1:2.

There is no doubt that Braga players will do everything to achieve a positive result in the German capital.

Statistics and forecast for the match

Interestingly, last season Union and Braga were in the same Europa League quartet and exchanged victories on home fields with the same score of 1:0.

It is also important to note that Union lost its last five matches in all competitions with scores of 0:3, 1:2, 0:1, 0:2, 0:1. At the same time, the Portuguese team certainly scored against the opponent in each of the last six official matches and conceded into their own goal.

Union has a good chance of getting its first victory in the group stage of the Champions League. We take the home team's victory with odds of 1.95.

Prediction on game Win Union Berlin
Odds: 1.95

Sport Predictions
