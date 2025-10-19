Prediction on game Win Inter Odds: 1.69 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On October 21, 2025, the third round of the UEFA Champions League group stage will see Union Saint-Gilloise take on Inter. Kick-off is set for 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s break down the best bet for this high-stakes clash.

Union Saint-Gilloise

Union Saint-Gilloise enter the contest against Inter amid a slight dip in form. Over their last three games, the Belgian side have managed only one win and suffered two defeats. However, they snapped that rough patch in their most recent Belgian league outing, defeating Charleroi 3-1. Previously, Union lost to Newcastle in the Champions League and to Club Brugge in the league, failing to score in either match.

Still, the season began on a confident note for Union. After an opening Super Cup defeat to Club Brugge, the team went on a remarkable ten-match unbeaten run across all competitions, racking up eight wins and two draws. That included an impressive 3-1 away win over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League opener.

Currently, Union Saint-Gilloise sit atop the Belgian league table, three points clear of Club Brugge. The team boasts outstanding numbers both in attack and defense—22 goals scored and just 6 conceded in 11 games—making them the league’s top attacking and defensive side. Their home record is also impressive: only one defeat all season, to Newcastle in the Champions League, with victories in all other home fixtures, including four clean sheets.

Inter

Inter arrive in top form for their clash with Union Saint-Gilloise. After back-to-back league defeats to Udinese and Juventus, the Nerazzurri have bounced back with an impressive six-match winning streak across all competitions, keeping clean sheets in four of those encounters.

Last weekend in Serie A, Inter edged Roma 1-0 in a hard-fought contest, which saw them take the top spot in the standings, leapfrogging Napoli and Roma on goal difference. So far, Inter have scored 18 and conceded 8 in the league, boasting the best attack in Serie A. Their Champions League campaign is also off to a flying start, with two wins in two: a 2-0 away victory against Ajax and a commanding 3-0 home triumph over Slavia.

The upcoming clash with Union Saint-Gilloise is crucial for Inter, as tougher fixtures against the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Atletico, and Borussia Dortmund loom on the horizon. Dropping points against teams like Union is not an option, so expect Inter to be highly motivated from the first whistle.

Probable lineups

Union Saint-Gilloise: Scherpen, Mac Allister, Leysen, Burgess, Khalaili, Zorgane, Rasmussen, Niang, Ait El Hadj, David, Rodriguez.

Inter: Sommer, Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Martinez, Bonni.

Key facts and head-to-head

Union Saint-Gilloise have failed to win 3 of their last 4 matches.

Inter have won 6 of their last 7 matches.

Inter have won 3 of their last 4 away matches.

Inter have scored first in 6 of their last 7 matches.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Inter prediction

Union Saint-Gilloise started the season brightly, but their recent performances have lacked consistency and conviction. Inter, by contrast, are firing on all cylinders in both Serie A and the Champions League. Considering current form and motivation, the visitors are clear favorites. My bet for this match is an Inter win at odds of 1.69.