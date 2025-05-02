RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen: Can Werder secure a European spot?

Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen: Can Werder secure a European spot?

Union Berlin Union Berlin
Bundesliga Germany 03 may 2025, 09:30 Union Berlin - Werder Bremen
-
- : -
Germany, Berlin, Alte Foersterei
Werder Bremen Werder Bremen
Werder Bremen travel to face Union Berlin in a crucial Matchday 32 fixture of the Bundesliga. The showdown is scheduled for Saturday, May 3, at 15:30 Central European Time. Here’s my take on the likely winner of this encounter.

Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen: key facts and head-to-head

  • Union Berlin are unbeaten in their last seven matches: three wins and four draws.
  • Werder are on a five-game unbeaten run, with four of those ending in victory.
  • On the road, Bremen have won their last three away matches, scoring at least two goals in each.
  • Werder score in both halves in 43% of games, while Union manage this in just 12%.
  • Bremen keep a clean sheet in 26% of their fixtures, compared to 15% for Union.
  • However, Union lose without scoring more often: 27% versus Werder’s 17%.
  • In the reverse fixture, Werder thrashed Union 4-1. In the last ten head-to-head meetings, Union have claimed six wins, while Bremen have three victories.

Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen: match preview

Union are in fine form, riding a seven-match unbeaten streak that includes three wins and four draws. This run has lifted them safely away from the relegation zone, stabilizing their position in the middle of the table. After 31 rounds, Union have collected 36 points, giving them an 11-point cushion above the drop zone with just three matches remaining.

Werder Bremen, meanwhile, have been playing excellent football in 2025 and are now serious contenders for a European berth. The team is unbeaten in five consecutive matches, winning four. With 46 points after 31 games, Werder are just two points shy of sixth place, keeping their continental ambitions very much alive. Their defense has also been rock solid—keeping four clean sheets in their last five outings.

Probable lineups

  • Union Berlin: Rønnow; Doekhi, Khedira, Vogt; Trimmel, Schäfer, Khedira, Haberer, Juranović; Hollerbach, Ilić
  • Werder Bremen: Zetterer; Stark, Friedl, Pieper; Weiser, Stage, Lynen, Agu; Njinmah, Schmidt; Ducksch

Prediction

Union have shown decent form, but Werder are also on an impressive unbeaten run. With a great chance to fight for European competition, I believe Bremen will do everything possible to avoid defeat. My pick: Werder to avoid defeat, with odds of 1.46.

