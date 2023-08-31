RU RU NG NG
Bundesliga Germany 03 sep 2023, 11:30 Union Berlin - RB Leipzig
Germany, Berlin, Alte Foersterei
RB Leipzig RB Leipzig
On September 3, Stadion An der Alten Försterei (Berlin) will host the match of the 2nd round of the German Bundesliga, in which Union Berlin will compete with RB Leipzig. The battle will start at 17:30 CET.

Union Berlin


The club manages to find opportunities for progress in recent years. The right to debut in the top German division was won in 2019 by means of the victory in the play-offs in the battle against Stuttgart. “The Irons” have already participated in the Conference League in 2021 and, speaking about the previous season, the German club played in the play-offs of the Europa League. At the same time, Urs Fischer’s wards managed to win the dispute for the final 4th position, ahead of Freiburg (and many opponents with a reputation like Bayer) by 3 points. Preparing to start in the Champions League now, the project from the capital is pretty good at the inner arena even after the summer holidays. Speaking about three first matches, the team not only won the confrontations, but also scored 4 goals in each of them – that happened with Astoria in the Coppa Italia and Mainz and Darmstadt in the Bundesliga, both times finishing with more than solid 4-1 score.

RB Leipzig


The team could not help but feel certain fears before the start of the current season. Still, “the Bulls” started the season unsuccessfully twice in a row, both in 2021 and 2022, adding in the game only after a change of the coach. It is reasonable to mention that it had to start the sale of leading football players, because of financial problems, in the summer. However, tens of millions earned on Szoboszlai, Nkunku and Guardiola were invested in a number of newcomers. At the same time, Marco Rose was able to draw conclusions from the experience of his predecessors. There was 1 defeat already – a 2-3 score in the battle against Bayer in Leverkusen. On the other hand, the team defeated Bayern with a 3-0 result in the Super Cup of Germany and Stuttgart was defeated last Monday – 5-1.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Union Berlin has won 5 of 6 previous head-to-head matches. For instance, it came out to be the winner in 3 previous battles.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that the hosts will be able to achieve victory in the following dispute. Still, “the Bulls” should definitely give a fight to a direct competitor, so, let’s stop at the option of “total: over 2.5” (odd: 1.96).

