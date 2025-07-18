Union Berlin vs Rapid prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 20, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In this friendly match, Austrian giants Rapid face off against German side Union Berlin. The encounter is set for Sunday, July 20, with kick-off scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on this game’s goal potential.

Match preview

Union endured a major slump in the 2024/25 campaign: a club that recently graced the Champions League found itself near the bottom of the Bundesliga table and has embarked on a rebuild. After a managerial change, the team is focusing on rejuvenating the squad, as reflected in their incoming transfers.

Despite these challenges, the “Iron Ones” still boast a solid core and a fighting spirit that allows them to consistently challenge more illustrious opponents. This resilience was key in keeping their Bundesliga status at the end of last season.

In friendlies, Union have shown they’re searching for their best lineup and on-field combinations. The team allows more freedom in attack than in competitive fixtures and often plays open football. At this stage, the coaching staff is experimenting with new tactical setups, with tougher opposition still to come.

The Berlin club have played just two preparation matches so far. They cruised to a 9-1 win over amateur side Brandenburger, then dispatched Arensfelde 5-0.

Rapid are among Austria’s most decorated clubs and have looked very stable in recent seasons. Last term, under Robert Klaus, they finished fifth and clinched a spot in the Conference League by beating LASK in the playoffs.

Notably, their last European campaign was a real success story. Rapid battled all the way to the Conference League quarter-finals, where they narrowly lost to Sweden’s Djurgården.

This year, the team enters in the second qualifying round, where they’ll face the winner of Dečić vs Sileks. The Vienna side are already in the final stages of their pre-season. Their European campaign kicks off next week, followed by the Austrian Cup and then the Bundesliga opener in early August.

Rapid have already shown in pre-season that they’re ready for attacking football. While their opponents haven’t been household names, they’ve confidently beaten Wart, Artis Brno, and Žilina. The final friendly against a Bundesliga representative will be a true test of Vienna’s readiness.

Match facts

Rapid have won all three of their pre-season matches so far.

Union have lost just once in the past four months.

Rapid average 1.7 goals per game, while Union average 1.6.

Probable lineups

Union Berlin : Kluas, Khedira, Doekhi, Querfeld, Rothe, Juranović, Haberer, Schäfer, Preu, Scharke, Ilić.

: Kluas, Khedira, Doekhi, Querfeld, Rothe, Juranović, Haberer, Schäfer, Preu, Scharke, Ilić. Rapid: Hedl, Cvetković, Demir, Ahussou, Mbui, Bolla, Seidl, Kara, Radulović, Romeo, Schaub.

H2H

The teams already met during last summer’s pre-season in 2023 — the German side claimed a 3-0 victory.

Prediction

Expect an open and high-scoring affair, which is typical for pre-season friendlies. Both teams prefer attacking football and aren’t known for defensive solidity, which is ideal for betting on goals. I suggest backing over 2.5 total goals.