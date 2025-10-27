ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football DFB-Pokal Germany Predictions Union Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 29, 2025

Union Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 29, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Union Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Union Berlin Union Berlin
DFB-Pokal Germany (Round 2) 29 oct 2025, 15:45
- : -
Germany, Berlin, Alte Foersterei
Arminia Bielefeld Arminia Bielefeld
Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.6
One of the German Cup round of 16 clashes takes place on Wednesday at the An der Alten Försterei in Berlin, where local side Union Berlin will host Arminia Bielefeld. I'm backing a bet on total goals in this encounter, with strong odds of success.

Match preview

Union go into this cup fixture searching for stability after an inconsistent Bundesliga run. Despite a low goal tally (just three goals in their last five matches), the team remains disciplined at the back and is capable of changing the game's momentum through set pieces. The main threat for the visitors will be Danilho Doekhi, who is commanding both in defense and when attacking corners.

Their recent defeat to Werder only highlighted issues with finishing, but stats on shots and spells of control in games provide grounds for optimism. At home, Union are consistently dangerous and, buoyed by their supporters, enjoy a pronounced advantage in both physicality and organizational structure.

Arminia, meanwhile, cruised through the previous round and look fresher than their opponents, especially in the attacking phase. Seven goals in their last five games underline their potency in the final third. Joel Grodowski continues to show clinical form, while Monju Momuluh is instrumental in building attacks and breaking defensive lines.

However, the team's aggressive approach comes at a price—Arminia struggle to keep things tight at the back and have lost four out of their last five matches in the 2. Bundesliga. On the road, this vulnerability could be costly, especially against a well-organized and physically robust opponent.

Probable lineups

  • Union Berlin: Rønnow, Doekhi, Leite, Kverfeld, Trimmel, Khedira, Kemlein, Kün, Haberer, Schäfer, Ilić
  • Arminia Bielefeld: Kersken, Grosser, Schneider, Hagmann, Lannert, Korbuz, Wörl, Handwerker, Momuluh, Schreck, Grodowski

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Arminia knocked Union out at this same stage of the German Cup last season, winning 2-0.
  • Union have registered 48 shots on goal in their last five matches, but scored just three times.
  • Arminia have been caught offside 14 times in their last five games—the highest tally between the two teams.

Prediction

Expect a tight, tactically rich encounter where defensive organization will be paramount. Union hold the edge at home and are likely to capitalize on Arminia's errors under high pressing. Despite last year's setback, the Berliners look well-placed for revenge. The best bet appears to be 'under 2.5 goals'. The result will likely hinge on one or two decisive moments.

