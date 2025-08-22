Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.7 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the opening round of the new Bundesliga season, Union Berlin will host Stuttgart on home turf. The clash is set for Saturday, August 23, at 15:30 Central European Time, and I’ve got a betting tip lined up for this encounter.

Union Berlin – Stuttgart: Match preview

Last season, Union Berlin finished 13th in the Bundesliga table, collecting 40 points across 34 rounds. During the offseason, the team played eight friendlies: three wins, one draw, and four defeats. Notably, they lost all of their last four games by the same 0-1 scoreline. However, they kicked off the new official campaign with confidence—crushing Gütersloh 5-0 in the DFB-Pokal round of 32.

Stuttgart did not take part in the DFB-Pokal round of 32, but instead faced Bayern Munich in the Supercup. The Bavarians scored twice, while Stuttgart only managed a late consolation goal. That miss cost them the trophy, but now they turn their focus to the Bundesliga opener. Last season, Stuttgart finished ninth with 50 points from 34 matches. Their cup triumph secured them a spot in the UEFA Europa League. In preseason action, Stuttgart played four friendlies: three wins and one defeat.

Match facts and head-to-head

Stuttgart have lost their last two matches after a seven-game winning streak.

In their last six matches, Stuttgart have managed just one win: four losses and a draw.

The previous head-to-head between these teams ended in a thrilling 4-4 draw.

Each of their last two encounters saw at least five goals scored between them.

Probable lineups

Union Berlin: Rønnow; Doekhi, Kverfeld, Rothe; Trimmel, Schäfer, Khedira, Haberer, Skov; Ilić, Ansa.

Stuttgart: Nübel; Vagnoman, Jacques, Chabot, Mittelstädt; Leweling, Karazor, Stiller, Führich; Undav, Woltemade.

Prediction

Two solid sides face off in this Bundesliga curtain-raiser. Their last two meetings have been high-scoring affairs. My tip: back over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.7.