UNA Strassen vs Dundee United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025

One of the matches in the second qualifying round of the Conference League will take place on Thursday in Luxembourg, where local side UNA Strassen will host Scottish club Dundee United. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

The Luxembourg club had the best season in its history, finishing second in the domestic championship. This achievement allowed UNA to make their debut in the second qualifying round of the Conference League, but they immediately faced a tough opponent in Dundee United. Despite a 0-1 defeat in the first leg, the team displayed organized defensive play, allowing the Scots to score only once.

Home form remains Strassen’s main trump card — the team has won their last four official matches at their own ground. The coaching staff will likely bet on stability: the defensive lineup that worked well in the first match should stay unchanged, with quick breaks through Souza and Hadji as the main attacking strategy.

The Scottish club, having returned to the Premiership, instantly joined the European race by finishing fourth. Their first match of the new European campaign ended with a win over UNA (1-0), where the Tangerines looked dominant, especially in attack — 13 shots compared to the opponent's five. New signing Zak Sapsford got on the scoresheet and is expected to start again.

Dundee United will aim to build on their advantage and secure a spot in the next round without any unnecessary drama. Jim Goodwin’s side are in good physical shape and show a smart balance between attack and defense, despite an average pre-season (1 win, 3 draws, 1 loss).

Probable lineups

UNA Strassen: Ozkan; Brandenburger, Delgado, D. Agavich, Hall, Maire; Pimental, Vova, E. Agavich; Souza, Hadji

Ozkan; Brandenburger, Delgado, D. Agavich, Hall, Maire; Pimental, Vova, E. Agavich; Souza, Hadji Dundee United: Kucherenko; Yovu, Esselink, Keresztes; Strain, Sevel, Kamara, Ferry; Dolcek, Sapsford, Trapanovski

Match facts and head-to-head

Dundee United won the first leg 1-0.

UNA Strassen are unbeaten at home in their last 4 official matches.

The Tangerines have only one win in their last five matches.

Prediction

UNA Strassen will try to make the most of their home advantage, but there is a clear gap in class between the sides. Dundee United controlled the first match and look confident enough to claim a second straight win and advance to the next round of qualifying.