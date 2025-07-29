RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions UNA Strassen vs Dundee United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025

UNA Strassen vs Dundee United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Una Strassen vs Dundee United prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Una Strassen
Una Strassen Una Strassen Schedule Una Strassen Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
31 july 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Differdange, Stade Municipal de Differdange
Dundee United
Dundee United Dundee United Schedule Dundee United News Dundee United Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Dundee United
Odds: 1.89
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the matches in the second qualifying round of the Conference League will take place on Thursday in Luxembourg, where local side UNA Strassen will host Scottish club Dundee United. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

The Luxembourg club had the best season in its history, finishing second in the domestic championship. This achievement allowed UNA to make their debut in the second qualifying round of the Conference League, but they immediately faced a tough opponent in Dundee United. Despite a 0-1 defeat in the first leg, the team displayed organized defensive play, allowing the Scots to score only once.

Home form remains Strassen’s main trump card — the team has won their last four official matches at their own ground. The coaching staff will likely bet on stability: the defensive lineup that worked well in the first match should stay unchanged, with quick breaks through Souza and Hadji as the main attacking strategy.

The Scottish club, having returned to the Premiership, instantly joined the European race by finishing fourth. Their first match of the new European campaign ended with a win over UNA (1-0), where the Tangerines looked dominant, especially in attack — 13 shots compared to the opponent's five. New signing Zak Sapsford got on the scoresheet and is expected to start again.

Dundee United will aim to build on their advantage and secure a spot in the next round without any unnecessary drama. Jim Goodwin’s side are in good physical shape and show a smart balance between attack and defense, despite an average pre-season (1 win, 3 draws, 1 loss).

Probable lineups

  • UNA Strassen: Ozkan; Brandenburger, Delgado, D. Agavich, Hall, Maire; Pimental, Vova, E. Agavich; Souza, Hadji
  • Dundee United: Kucherenko; Yovu, Esselink, Keresztes; Strain, Sevel, Kamara, Ferry; Dolcek, Sapsford, Trapanovski

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Dundee United won the first leg 1-0.
  • UNA Strassen are unbeaten at home in their last 4 official matches.
  • The Tangerines have only one win in their last five matches.

Prediction

UNA Strassen will try to make the most of their home advantage, but there is a clear gap in class between the sides. Dundee United controlled the first match and look confident enough to claim a second straight win and advance to the next round of qualifying.

Prediction on game Win Dundee United
Odds: 1.89
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Tigres vs Houston Dynamo FC prediction Leagues Cup Today, 21:00 UANL Tigres vs Houston Dynamo: Who will kick off the Leagues Cup with a win? Tigres Odds: 1.77 Houston Dynamo FC Recommended Melbet
Al Nassr vs Toulouse prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 11:30 Al-Nassr vs Toulouse prediction, H2H and match odds – July 30, 2025 Al Nassr Odds: 2.6 Toulouse Bet now Melbet
Mallorca vs Lyon prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 11:30 Mallorca vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Mallorca Odds: 1.65 Lyon Bet now 1xBet
Grenoble vs Auxerre prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 12:00 Grenoble vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – July 30, 2025 Grenoble Odds: 1.9 Auxerre Recommended 1xBet
Monaco vs Torino prediction Club friendlies 30 july 2025, 12:00 Monaco vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Monaco Odds: 1.8 Torino Bet now 1xBet
Udinese vs Strasbourg prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 12:00 Strasbourg vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.57 Strasbourg Bet now Melbet
Deportivo Alaves vs Girona prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 12:15 Alavés vs Girona prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Deportivo Alaves Odds: 1.6 Girona Recommended Mostbet
Sportfreunde Siegen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 12:30 Sportfreunde Siegen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 30, 2025 Sportfreunde Siegen Odds: 1.47 Borussia Dortmund Bet now Mostbet
Wolfsburg vs Espanyol prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 13:00 Wolfsburg vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.73 Espanyol Bet now Mostbet
Ludogorets Razgrad vs Rijeka prediction Champions League 30 july 2025, 13:30 Ludogorets vs Rijeka: Who will advance to the next qualifying round? Ludogorets Razgrad Odds: 1.7 Rijeka Recommended Melbet
Ferencvaros vs FC Noah prediction Champions League 30 july 2025, 14:00 Ferencváros vs Noah prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30 July 2025 Ferencvaros Odds: 1.65 FC Noah Bet now Mostbet
Panathinaikos vs Rangers prediction Champions League 30 july 2025, 14:00 Panathinaikos vs Rangers prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 30, 2025 Panathinaikos Odds: 1.6 Rangers Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
NSA Sofia - : - Pyunik 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
Pyunik
-
05:00
SS Anenii Noi - : - Swieqi United 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Swieqi United
-
05:00
Flora Tallinn - : - SFK Riga 30 july 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
Flora Tallinn
-
SFK Riga
-
07:00
Mitrovica - : - Cliftonville 30 july 2025, 10:00 Women's Champions League
Mitrovica
-
Cliftonville
-
10:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - NSI Runavik 30 july 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
NSI Runavik
-
11:00
Fomget Genclik ve Spor - : - Neftci PFC 30 july 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
Neftci PFC
-
12:00
Qarabag FK - : - Shelbourne 30 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
Qarabag FK
-
Shelbourne
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - AEK Athens 30 july 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
AEK Athens
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Buducnost Podgorica 30 july 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
13:00
Malmoe FF - : - RFS 30 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
RFS
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:00 Boca's Crisis Reaches Breaking Point: 11 Games Without a Win and Inner Turmoil Football news Today, 17:35 Neymar Linked with Surprise Ligue 1 Return via Marseille Interest Football news Today, 17:00 River Faces a Major Setback as Gallardo Must Replace Key Engine Maxi Salas Football news Today, 16:30 Botafogo Aims for Clinical Finish in Copa do Brasil Clash with Bragantino Football news Today, 16:00 Uruguay Set to Challenge Brazil in Semifinal Showdown Football news Today, 15:43 Simba announce signing of Mamelodi Sundowns player Football news Today, 15:09 Best Head Coach and Player of the Past PSL Season Revealed Football news Today, 14:58 PSL Awards 25: Which awards did Orlando Pirates players collect? Football news Today, 14:34 Official: Manchester City announces Trafford's return Football news Today, 14:20 "Here we go." Thomas Müller to continue his career in Canada
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores