Ulsan Hyundai vs Chengdu prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 September 2025

17 sep 2025, 06:00
- : -
International,
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the opening round of the AFC Champions League group stage, Ulsan Hyundai will face Chengdu. The match is set to take place in Korea on Wednesday, September 17, with kick-off scheduled for 12:00 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter.

Match preview

Ulsan Hyundai is traditionally regarded as one of the flagships of Korean football. The squad is deep and well-balanced, blending homegrown talent with high-quality foreign players.

In recent years, the club has been a consistent force in the K League, showcasing a modern style built on possession and aggressive use of the flanks. Ulsan clinched the domestic title three times in a row, but this season has turned into a real disaster for them.

After 29 games, the team sits just ninth out of 12 sides and has no chance of claiming the championship. Their main task in the remaining four matches will be to finish in the top six and fight for medals.

Home advantage has always been a key factor for Ulsan. While the club used to be nearly invincible at their own ground, this season only modest Daegu has performed worse at home. Hyundai have struggled in attack, which has clearly impacted their goal tally.

Chinese side Chengdu have made significant strides in recent seasons, emerging as one of the most intriguing projects in the Super League. The club is actively developing its infrastructure and bringing in foreign talent, allowing them to stay competitive against more storied opponents.

Chengdu only joined the Chinese top flight in 2022 and immediately finished fifth. Each year since, they've climbed higher, and this campaign they're in contention for the title. The team boasts the best defense in the league and, with six rounds to go, leads their nearest rival by two points.

Chengdu have already shown they can challenge more experienced and decorated opponents. They're known for utilizing rapid wing play and incisive vertical passes, creating danger even with limited possession.

In AFC Champions League qualifying, the Chinese club convincingly dismantled Bangkok United at home. It will be fascinating to see what this team can achieve against Asia's elite in their Champions League debut.

Match facts

  • Ulsan are winless in four straight matches.
  • The Koreans have won just one of their last six home games.
  • Chengdu are on a three-match winning streak.
  • The Chinese side are unbeaten in their last ten outings.
  • Ulsan average 1.2 goals per home game, while Chengdu average 1.9 goals per match when playing away.

Probable lineups

  • Ulsan Hyundai: Cho, Kim, Jeong, Troyak, Lee, Ko, Kang, Cho, Yong, Erik Farias, Ho.
  • Chengdu: Liu, Lechert, Li, Yang, Hu, Wang, Yang, Zhou, Wei, Romulo, Felipe Silva.

H2H

The sides have never met before.

Prediction

Home advantage puts the Koreans in the role of favorites, but Chengdu's attacking potential is not to be underestimated, especially on quick counterattacks. Expect a dynamic and high-scoring contest. Given Ulsan's shaky form, my recommendation is to back Chengdu's individual total over 1 goal.

