Ukraine vs North Macedonia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023

The national teams of Ukraine and North Macedonia will compete against each other as part of the Euro 2024 Qualification. The battle will take place at epet ARENA in Prague on Saturday, October 14, and will start at 15:00 CET.

Ukraine



The national team of Ukraine was led by Sergiy Rebrov, who had returned to his homeland after many years of travel in Europe and the Middle East, this year.

Speaking about one of the recent matches, the Ukrainians sensationally took the points from Britain (there happened a 1-1 draw) and also lost minimally to the opponent from Italy. Ukraine still hopes to take the 2nd place in the qualifying group, but, taking into account the presence of such rivals as Italy and England, the 3rd position will not be considered a failure.

By the way, the wingers, Yarmolenko and Tsygankov, will not help the hosts in the following game. Both players had been injured the day before.

North Macedonia



The national team is a fairly small fragment of former Yugoslavia. Still, it has already achieved what more status-heavy Bosnia failed to do – it was able to make its debut at the Euro. The Nations League helped the Macedonians, because one of the additional tickets was played among the outsiders – Pandev and the company won that play-off. Speaking about the main part of the tournament, Goran and his teammates lost all their struggles. After that, it held a decent next qualifying cycle, losing in the group only to Germany, and, speaking about the play-off match, it sensationally eliminated the Italian team on the away field. Still, Portugal did not let the team into the World Cup.

As for the current qualifying cycle, Macedonia has a chance of getting a direct ticket to the Euro 2024, but, in addition to the confrontation against Ukraine, it also has to compete with the Italians and the British. Therefore, Macedonia’s chances are only theoretical.





Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Ukraine is unbeaten in 14 home matches in a row.

• Macedonia has won only 3 out of 11 previous games.

• The opponents played against each other 6 times – 4-1 in favour of the Ukrainians and 1 more struggle ended in a draw.

Prediction



The Ukrainian team, even without its leaders, is considered to be the undisputed favourite of the following battle. However, the national team of Macedonia looks good in the current qualification and claims the points in every match. I believe that Macedonia will cause problems for the rival in this match. I bet on the guests to win with “a +1 goal handicap”.

