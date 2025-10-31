ES ES FR FR
Uganda Premier League: Mbarara City vs NEC FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds

Mbarara City Mbarara City
Premier League Uganda (Round 5) 01 nov 2025, 09:00
- : -
Uganda, Mbarara, Kakyeka Stadium
NEC FC NEC FC
Mbarara City will host NEC FC in the Uganda Premier League round five at the Kakyeka Stadium on Saturday. NEC FC have won all four games they have played against Mbarara City. Can they win here, or will the script favour Mbarara City for the first time?

Mbarara City Form Analysis

Mbarara City suffered a 3-2 loss in their last match against Kitara, extending their curse of being unable to win to five straight games. In their last outing, they conceded two early goals in the 14th and 16th minutes before Innocent Wafula got one back before the halftime break. Emuran Fahad spoiled the match as he got a red card in the 60th minute, although Henry Kitegenyi leveled for Mbarara City in the 66th minute. However, the energy was not enough as they conceded in the late 90+1st minutes. Ankole Lions have been unable to win in their last five games, losing three and drawing two games. They sit 14th in the league standings with 2 points from 4 matches, scoring 4 goals and conceding 6.

NEC FC Form Analysis

NEC FC suffered a 1-0 loss against Entebbe UPPC in their last match. In their last outing, they conceded in the 60th minute and failed to find a solution to level the scoreline or do better. Nijmegen Eendracht Combinatie remain winless in their last five games as they lost once and drew four games. However, they have failed to keep a clean sheet in all of these matches, conceding seven goals. They sit 13th in the league standings with 2 points from 3 matches, scoring 3 goals and conceding 4.

Key facts and Head-to-Head stats

  • Both teams are winless this season.

  • NEC FC have kept a clean sheet in three of the four head-to-head games against Mbarara City.

  • NEC FC have won all four games they played against Mbarara City.

Prediction

An easy win for the away team, although they have not won a single game this season, but have the upper hand in games against the hosts, with four wins in their head-to-head series. Therefore, my prediction: Away team to win at 1.47 odds.

