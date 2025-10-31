ES ES FR FR
Uganda Premier League: Entebbe UPPC vs Vipers Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds

Premier League Uganda (Round 5) 01 nov 2025, 09:00
Entebbe UPPC will host Vipers in the Uganda Premier League round five at the Bugonga Football Pitch on Saturday. Vipers remain unbeaten in the last three head-to-head games against Entebbe UPPC. Can they begin their title defence with a win?

Entebbe UPPC Form Analysis

Entebbe UPPC secured a 1-0 win in their last match over NEC FC, extending their unbeaten streak to three straight games. In their last outing, Samuel Kawawa got the only goal of the match, finding the back of the net in the 60th minute. The Soldier Boyz have been good defensively, having not conceded more than one in each of their games since March. They sit 7th in the league standings with 7 points from 4 matches, scoring 4 goals and conceding 3.

Vipers Form Analysis

Vipers' last match was in the CAF Champions League Qualification Final, where they settled for a 1-1 draw against Power Dynamos. In this match, they conceded first in the 68th minute, but Karim Watambala found the back of the net to make them level at the 80th minute. They remain winless in their last two games, losing once and drawing once. The seven-time Champions will hope to kick off their first domestic duty with a win after bowing out of the CAF Champions League, as they currently sit last in the league table.

Key facts and Head-to-Head stats

  • Vipers have not played a league match this season.

  • Vipers are unbeaten in their last three games against Entebbe UPPC.

  • Vipers have been unbeaten in their last five away games.

Prediction

Although Vipers have been competing on the continent since the start of the season, this will actually be their first league match back home, and I believe it will also mark their first win. They’ve dominated the hosts in their last three meetings, so I’m predicting that the away team will win at odds of 1.75.

