Udinese vs Monza prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.95 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

One of the matches of Serie A's 36th round will take place on Sunday at the Friuli Arena, where local side Udinese will host Monza. I'm backing a bet on goals scored in this clash, with good chances for success.

Match preview

Last weekend, Kosta Runjaić's squad finally snapped their prolonged winless streak in Serie A, edging out Cagliari 2-1 away. This victory was Udinese's first in their last seven league games, during which they managed to collect just two points (two draws and five losses). What's more, it was the first time in their last ten league fixtures that Udinese managed to score more than once.

The club now sits comfortably in 12th place with 44 points. However, home form remains a concern — Udinese have failed to win nine of their last twelve Serie A matches at Friuli, settling for three draws and suffering six defeats.

As for Monza, Alessandro Nesta's side continues to spiral in Serie A. In the previous round, Monza were soundly beaten 0-4 at home by Atalanta, extending their winless run to 15 matches (two draws and 13 defeats). It was their sixth consecutive loss in the league, and they've failed to find the net in their last four outings.

With just 15 points, Monza are anchored to the bottom of the table and cannot escape last place, trailing the 19th spot by 10 points. Away-day woes have become their trademark this season — Monza have lost all of their last ten Serie A road games, conceding a league-high 35 goals on their travels.

Probable lineups

Udinese : Maduka Okoye – Thomas Kristensen, Hassane Kamara, Jaka Bijol, Umar Solet – Jesper Karlström, Arthur Atta, Sandi Lovrić, Rui Modesto – Oier Sarraga, Keinan Davis

: Maduka Okoye – Thomas Kristensen, Hassane Kamara, Jaka Bijol, Umar Solet – Jesper Karlström, Arthur Atta, Sandi Lovrić, Rui Modesto – Oier Sarraga, Keinan Davis Monza: Samuel Pizzignacchio – Pedro Pereira, Luca Caldirola, Thomas Palacios – Samuele Birindelli, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Alessandro Bianco, Gaetano Castrovilli, Georgios Kyriakopoulos – Gianluca Caprari, Dany Mota

Match facts and head-to-head

In the reverse fixture, Udinese beat Monza away 2-1

The "Total over 2.5" bet has landed in three of the last five meetings

The "Both teams to score" bet has come through in four of the last five clashes

Prediction

Bookmakers are siding with the home team, offering odds of around 1.52 for an Udinese win. We don't expect a goal fest here. Monza are out of sorts, and Udinese should be content with one or two goals. Our tip: "Total under 2.5" goals at odds of 1.95.