Udinese vs Bologna preview, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.72 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

The 34th round of the Italian Championship sees Udinese take on Bologna this Sunday at the Friuli Stadium. Here's a betting tip for this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Udinese continues to struggle — in the last round, Costa Runjaic's team once again left empty-handed, losing 2-0 away to Torino. This defeat marked their fifth consecutive loss in Serie A — the last time the Bianconeri experienced such a prolonged losing streak was back in 2023. Moreover, the team's attacking line has gone silent for three straight matches, failing to find the back of the net.

Despite their crisis form, Udinese still holds the 11th spot in the table with 40 points. However, their home form leaves much to be desired: in their last 11 matches at the Friuli, the hosts have drawn twice and lost six times, which does not inspire much optimism among the club's fans.

Bologna continues to amass points and surprise everyone in this season's Serie A. In the last round, Vincenzo Italiano's squad secured a minimal yet highly valuable victory over Inter at home — 1-0. This marks their sixth victory in the last eight rounds of the championship, during which the Rossoblu also drew with Napoli (1-1) and lost to Atalanta (0-2).

Interestingly, in their last four Serie A matches, Bologna has not scored more than once per game, yet this modest scoring has still earned them points. Following their victory over the Nerazzurri, the club climbed to 60 points and rose to fourth place, overtaking Juventus in the standings. At home, Bologna feels confident — with 31 goals scored, they boast the third-best result in the league after Inter (37) and Roma (33).

Probable lineups

Udinese : Maduka Okoye – Kingsley Ehizibue, Hassana Kamara, Modesto, Umar Sole – Jesper Karlstrom, Arthur Atta, Sandi Lovric, Martin Payero – Iker Bravo, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp

: Maduka Okoye – Kingsley Ehizibue, Hassana Kamara, Modesto, Umar Sole – Jesper Karlstrom, Arthur Atta, Sandi Lovric, Martin Payero – Iker Bravo, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp Bologna: Federico Ravaglia – Juan Miranda, John Lucumi, Sam Beukema, Emil Holm – Dan Ndoye, Remo Freuler, Michel Aebischer, Jens Odgaard, Benja Dominguez – Thijs Dallinga

Match facts and head-to-head

Bologna played a 1-1 draw at home with Udinese in the first round

The "Total over 2.5" bet won in three out of five matches

The "both teams to score" option hit in three out of five encounters

Prediction

Bookmakers favor Bologna in this matchup, offering odds of 1.91 for the visitors' win. Away from home, Bologna has recently slowed down their attacking pace. Vincenzo Italiano's team, which previously regularly troubled opponents' defenses, now struggles to break down opposition barriers away from home. Our bet for the match is "Total under 2.5" with odds of 1.72.