RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Udinese vs Bologna preview, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025

Udinese vs Bologna preview, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Udinese vs Bologna prediction Photo: legaseriea.it / Author unknown
Udinese Udinese
Serie A Italy 28 apr 2025, 12:30 Udinese - Bologna
-
- : -
Italy, Udine, Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli
Bologna Bologna
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.72
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now

The 34th round of the Italian Championship sees Udinese take on Bologna this Sunday at the Friuli Stadium. Here's a betting tip for this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Udinese continues to struggle — in the last round, Costa Runjaic's team once again left empty-handed, losing 2-0 away to Torino. This defeat marked their fifth consecutive loss in Serie A — the last time the Bianconeri experienced such a prolonged losing streak was back in 2023. Moreover, the team's attacking line has gone silent for three straight matches, failing to find the back of the net.

Despite their crisis form, Udinese still holds the 11th spot in the table with 40 points. However, their home form leaves much to be desired: in their last 11 matches at the Friuli, the hosts have drawn twice and lost six times, which does not inspire much optimism among the club's fans.

Bologna continues to amass points and surprise everyone in this season's Serie A. In the last round, Vincenzo Italiano's squad secured a minimal yet highly valuable victory over Inter at home — 1-0. This marks their sixth victory in the last eight rounds of the championship, during which the Rossoblu also drew with Napoli (1-1) and lost to Atalanta (0-2).

Interestingly, in their last four Serie A matches, Bologna has not scored more than once per game, yet this modest scoring has still earned them points. Following their victory over the Nerazzurri, the club climbed to 60 points and rose to fourth place, overtaking Juventus in the standings. At home, Bologna feels confident — with 31 goals scored, they boast the third-best result in the league after Inter (37) and Roma (33).

Probable lineups

  • Udinese: Maduka Okoye – Kingsley Ehizibue, Hassana Kamara, Modesto, Umar Sole – Jesper Karlstrom, Arthur Atta, Sandi Lovric, Martin Payero – Iker Bravo, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp
  • Bologna: Federico Ravaglia – Juan Miranda, John Lucumi, Sam Beukema, Emil Holm – Dan Ndoye, Remo Freuler, Michel Aebischer, Jens Odgaard, Benja Dominguez – Thijs Dallinga

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Bologna played a 1-1 draw at home with Udinese in the first round
  • The "Total over 2.5" bet won in three out of five matches
  • The "both teams to score" option hit in three out of five encounters

Prediction

Bookmakers favor Bologna in this matchup, offering odds of 1.91 for the visitors' win. Away from home, Bologna has recently slowed down their attacking pace. Vincenzo Italiano's team, which previously regularly troubled opponents' defenses, now struggles to break down opposition barriers away from home. Our bet for the match is "Total under 2.5" with odds of 1.72.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.72
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Buriram United prediction AFC Champions League Today, 12:30 Al-Ahli vs Buriram United: who will advance to the AFC Champions League semifinals? Al-Ahli Jeddah Odds: 1.73 Buriram United Recommended 1Win
Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction Copa del Rey Spain Today, 16:00 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction, odds, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 2.19 Real Madrid Bet now 1Win
Belgrano vs Argentinos Juniors prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:00 Belgrano vs Argentinos Juniors: Can Belgrano clinch a playoff spot? Belgrano Odds: 1.52 Argentinos Juniors Bet now 1Win
Venezia vs AC Milan prediction Serie A Italy 27 apr 2025, 06:30 Venezia vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Venezia Odds: 1.65 AC Milan Recommended Melbet
Como vs Genoa prediction Serie A Italy 27 apr 2025, 06:30 Como vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025 Como Odds: 0.55 Genoa Bet now Betwinner
Gent vs Anderlecht prediction Pro League Belgium 27 apr 2025, 07:30 Gent vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025 Gent Odds: 1.55 Anderlecht Bet now 22Bet
Stellenbosch vs Simba SC prediction CAF Confederations Cup 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Stellenbosch vs Simba prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – April 27, 2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.76 Simba SC Recommended 1xBet
Chelsea FC Women vs Barcelona prediction Women's Champions League 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Chelsea vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Chelsea FC Women Odds: 1.67 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
Bournemouth vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Bournemouth - Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Bournemouth Odds: 1.75 Manchester United Bet now Betwinner
Angers vs Lille prediction Ligue 1 France 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Angers vs Lille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 27, 2025 Angers Odds: 1.57 Lille Recommended Melbet
Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction Serie A Italy 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Fiorentina Odds: 1.8 Empoli Bet now 1xBet
TS Galaxy vs Sekhukhune United prediction South African Betway Premiership 27 apr 2025, 09:30 TS Galaxy vs Sekhukhune prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 TS Galaxy Odds: 1.88 Sekhukhune United Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Lamontville Golden Arrows 0 - 0 AmaZulu Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
0
AmaZulu
0
57’
Kaizer Chiefs 1 - 1 Marumo Gallants Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
1
Marumo Gallants
1
60’
Polokwane City 1 - 1 SuperSport United Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Polokwane City
1
SuperSport United
1
64’
Holstein Kiel 2 - 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
2
Borussia Moenchengladbach
0
45’ + 3
Wolfsburg 0 - 0 Freiburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Wolfsburg
0
Freiburg
0
45’ + 2
Hoffenheim 0 - 1 Borussia Dortmund Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Hoffenheim
0
Borussia Dortmund
1
45’ + 4
Bayern Munich 2 - 0 Mainz 05 Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bayern Munich
2
Mainz 05
0
45’ + 2
Bayer Leverkusen 2 - 0 Augsburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bayer Leverkusen
2
Augsburg
0
45’ + 3
Wolverhampton 0 - 0 Leicester Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Wolverhampton
0
Leicester
0
22’
Southampton 1 - 0 Fulham Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Southampton
1
Fulham
0
22’
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:01 Broke the losing streak. Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson scores in EPL for the first time in 4 months Football news Today, 10:00 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: tournament broadcasters Football news Today, 09:56 Big surprise: Kaizer Chiefs want to sign Mamelodi Sundowns star! Football news Today, 09:30 Catching up with Rangers. Celtic become Scottish champions for the 55th time Football news Today, 08:47 It's decided: Trent Alexander-Arnold moves to Madrid Football news Today, 08:12 Tottenham are considering bringing back José Mourinho Football news Today, 07:35 A tough week for Orlando Pirates fans: Have they lost everything! Football news Today, 07:32 Chelsea makes decision on Kevin De Bruyne transfer Football news Today, 07:05 Manchester United targets Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia Football news Today, 06:15 Legal victory for Manchester City: how will it affect other Premier League clubs?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores