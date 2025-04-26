RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Udinese vs Bologna prediction and possible lineups - April 28, 2025

Udinese vs Bologna prediction and possible lineups - April 28, 2025

Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Udinese vs Bologna prediction Photo: https://x.com/Udinese_1896/Author unknownn
Udinese Udinese
Serie A Italy 28 apr 2025, 12:30 Udinese - Bologna
-
- : -
Italy, Udine, Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli
Bologna Bologna
On Monday, April 28, the 34th round of Serie A will feature a clash between Udinese and Bologna at Bluenergy Stadium in Udine. The match is set to kick off at 18:30 Central European Time. Fans can expect a showdown between two teams with completely different mindsets and forms as the season nears its conclusion. Let's take a look at the potential winner of this encounter.

Udinese

Udinese is currently in 11th place in the league standings with 40 points but is approaching this game in a deep crisis. The team hasn't won in six consecutive Serie A matches, with the last five resulting in losses. During this stretch, Udinese has scored only two goals and conceded eleven. In the last three rounds, the team hasn't managed to score at all.

Udinese is also struggling at home: in their last two home games, they lost to Verona 0-1 and then to Milan 0-4. In the previous round, the team suffered another defeat, losing 0-2 away to Torino.

It is worth noting that in the first round of the current season, Udinese drew with Bologna 1-1.

Bologna

Bologna comes into the match in excellent form and sits 4th in the league standings with 60 points. The team continues its determined fight for a Champions League spot and is showing consistent results.

In the last Serie A round, Bologna secured an important 1-0 victory against Inter at home. Midweek, the team also performed well in the Coppa Italia, defeating Empoli 2-1, and advanced to the final, where they will face Milan.

Bologna's form commands respect: in their last ten matches across all competitions, the team has won eight, drawn once, and lost only once — away to Atalanta 0-2.

The head-to-head statistics also favor Bologna: in the last ten matches against Udinese, they have lost only once, won twice, and drawn seven times.

Interesting facts and head-to-head meetings

  • Udinese has lost 5 matches in a row.
  • Udinese concedes first in 5 consecutive matches.
  • Bologna wins 3 of their last 4 away matches.
  • Bologna is unbeaten in 19 of their last 21 matches.
  • Bologna doesn't lose in 8 of their last 10 head-to-head matches.

Probable lineups

  • Udinese: Okoye, Ehizibue, Sole, Christensen, Kamara, Karlstrom, Ekkelenkamp, Lovric, Payero, Bravo, Atta.
  • Bologna: Ravaglia, Miranda, Lucumi, Beukema, Calabria, Ndoye, Freuler, Aebischer, Orsolini, Dominguez, Dallinga.

Match prediction Udinese vs Bologna

Udinese's form leaves little hope for a positive outcome for the hosts. Problems in attack, weak defense, and a prolonged losing streak make them the clear underdog in this match. Meanwhile, Bologna is playing quality football and is clearly intent on solidifying their position in the Champions League zone. My bet for this match is a Bologna victory with odds of 1.88.

