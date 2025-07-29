UANL Tigres vs Houston Dynamo: Who will kick off the Leagues Cup with a win?

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.77 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

In the early hours of Wednesday, July 30, the opening match of the CONCACAF Leagues Cup will take place, with UANL Tigres hosting Houston Dynamo on their home turf. The match is set to kick off at 3:00 a.m. Central European Time. Here’s our betting preview for this encounter.

UANL Tigres vs Houston Dynamo: key facts and head-to-head

UANL Tigres have won their last two matches and suffered just one defeat in their previous five games.

Houston Dynamo are winless in three straight outings: one draw and two losses.

The American side has conceded at least one goal in each of their last four matches.

Tigres are unbeaten in ten consecutive home games.

Houston Dynamo have kept a clean sheet in 23% of their matches this season, while Tigres have managed just one shutout in their last ten games.

Houston have conceded goals in both halves in 35% of their matches this season.

The teams have met twice before, with the Mexicans winning both times — 1-0 and 2-0.

UANL Tigres vs Houston Dynamo: match preview

Tigres have kicked off the new Liga MX Apertura campaign with back-to-back wins. In the recently concluded Clausura, they reached the semifinals but fell to eventual champions Toluca with an aggregate score of 0-3. Now, the Tigers are gearing up for another shot at the CONCACAF Leagues Cup. Last time out, they cruised through the group stage but were eliminated in the round of 16, losing 1-2 to New York City FC.

Houston Dynamo are also in the thick of the MLS season, but their results have been disappointing. Their latest outing ended in a 1-1 draw, following two straight defeats. Currently, the club sits 11th in the Western Conference, with 27 points from 24 matches — three points adrift of the playoff zone. Last season, Houston made it to the Leagues Cup playoffs but exited in the round of 32 after a 2-3 loss to Toluca.

This year’s Leagues Cup features a brand new format. Instead of 15 groups of three, there are now two groups of 18 teams: Liga MX and MLS. In the first phase, clubs will play three interleague matches, meaning every fixture will pit MLS sides against Liga MX opponents. The top four from each league will advance to the playoffs, which will consist of quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final.

Probable lineups

UANL Tigres: Guzmán, Sánchez, Garza, Aquino, Gorriarán, Lainez, Rómulo, Brunetta, Ibañez, Correa, Herrera

Houston Dynamo: Bond, Bartlow, Ortiz, Dorsey, Felipe Andrade, Lingr, Artur, McGlynn, Holmes, Reigns, Ennalí

Prediction

The tournament opener is crucial, and both sides will be eager to start with a win. With such a short group stage, there’s no time to waste — every point counts right from the start. My pick: over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.77.