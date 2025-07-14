Twente vs Kaizer Chiefs. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.87 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of their training camp in the Netherlands, Kaizer Chiefs are set for another friendly fixture. This time, the Amakhosi will take on Twente. Let's break down the match and offer a betting tip.



Match preview

Twente, like Kaizer Chiefs, have only recently started their preseason preparations ahead of the new campaign. The Dutch side has already played four friendlies: two emphatic 3-0 wins over Sporting Lokeren and Motherwell, a narrow 3-2 defeat to Qarabag, and a slim 2-1 victory over the same Qarabag.



Overall, Joseph Oosting's squad has focused on player fitness during their training camp, putting results and overall play on the back burner. It's unlikely we'll see any change in approach against the Amakhosi.



Kaizer Chiefs are heading into their fourth match on the Dutch tour, having lost all previous encounters under Nasreddine Nabi. The South Africans were beaten by Vitesse (2-1), Utrecht (4-0), and NEC Nijmegen (2-1).

The Chiefs are undergoing a significant squad overhaul: several leaders have departed, while plenty of new faces and young talents have joined, with an eye on the club's future. The team is searching for balance both in training and on the pitch, aiming to give their revamped lineup some valuable match experience.

Probable lineups

Twente: Karsies, Bruns, Hilgers, Rots, Verschueren, van Roy, Vlap, Eiting, Kapers, Ltaief, Ünüvar

Kaizer Chiefs: Petersen, Frosler, Inacio, Kwinika, Matlou, Mmodi, Morris, Solomons, Vilakazi, Zwane, Sirino

Match facts and head-to-head

This will be the first ever meeting between the two clubs

Twente have not drawn in their last 11 matches

In 7 of Twente's last 10 games, at least three goals were scored; every match saw at least two

Kaizer Chiefs are winless in their last five games

Prediction

In my opinion, this friendly will be played at full throttle. Both teams should enjoy their football, attack relentlessly, and find the back of the net. My tip for the match — Total over 2.5 goals at 1.87 odds.