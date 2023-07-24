Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.82 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On July 27, De Grolsch Veste (Enschede) will host the first leg of the 1/4 finals of the Europa Conference League Qualification, in which Twente will compete with Hammarby. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Twente



The team spent the 2018/2019 season in the second division of the country. Still, generally speaking, it is fairly considered, if not the grandee of the Dutch football, but a strong middle peasant, also capable to periodically “shoot”, as it happened in 2009-2011. Those times are characterized by the only championship title of “the Pride of the East” – a couple of sets of silver medals and 2 finals of the KNVB Beker, among which there happened a victory in 2011 there. Nowadays, it’s impossible to repeat the higher mention results, but Ron Jans’ wards have finished in the top 5 of the Eredivisie twice, eventually earning the right to play at the European arena. The team was not lucky a year ago: the representative of the Netherlands overcame Čukarički, but then it “ran” into Fiorentina, eventually losing to it minimally: there happened an away 1-2 score and a home 0-0 draw. There will be no Černý – a Czech footballer, who has finally had a strong season (14 goals and 13 assists), has been sold to Wolfsburg. A trainee of Ajax seems to be replaced by Ünüvar and Regeer, who have also moved from Amsterdam, but we’ll see how it goes – both players are still very young.

Hammarby



The club has shown good results in recent years. It goes without saying that the victory in the Svenska Cupen in 2021 stands apart. Still, the 3rd place of the previous Allsvenskan draw may well be taken to the asset by “the Bajen”, because it was only three times higher, if we take into account the entire history of performances, and the championship title of 2001 remains the only one. Speaking about the new cycle, Marty Sifuentes’ wards started, to be frank, in a terrible way: there happened 3 wins and 5 losses in 12 starting rounds. Still, they began to actively get points since June, correcting the state of things as much as possible. However, the previous round brought a 0-1 score in the battle against Brommapojkarna, after which the team fell back to the bottom of the championship table again.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The Swedish club will come to Enschede for the first time.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe that the Dutch team will decide everything at the home arena. Thus, we bet on the victory of the hosts with “a -1.5 goal handicap” (odd: 1.82).

