Dailysports Predictions Basketball Turkey vs Germany. Prediction and bet for the match on September 14, 2025

Turkey vs Germany. Prediction and bet for the match on September 14, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Turkey vs Germany prediction Photo: https://cyprus-mail.com/ Author unknown
Turkey Turkey
EuroBasket 14 sep 2025, 14:00
Riga, Xiaomi Arena
Germany Germany
Prediction on game Total over 172,5
Odds: 1.95
On September 14, Turkey and Germany will face off in the EuroBasket final. Here’s my exclusive prediction for this event—who will claim the title?

Turkey

The Turks have been outstanding throughout this tournament, rightfully earning their place in the final and remaining unbeaten so far. The group stage was smooth sailing, except for their last game when they battled Serbia for the top spot and edged them out 95-90.

In the playoffs, they overcame a tricky Sweden side 85-79, then cruised past Poland 91-77. The real show came in the semifinals against Greece; a tough contest was expected, but Turkey delivered a stunning blowout, winning 94-68 and managing to lock down none other than Giannis Antetokounmpo. Turkey’s strength lies in their teamwork—the players feed off each other’s energy and intensity, which truly shows on the court. Their main star is Alperen Şengün from the Houston Rockets, but this team isn’t a one-man show.

Germany

The Germans are the reigning world champions, and that status demands a fight for the EuroBasket crown. The group stage was a breeze for them, dispatching all opponents with ease. Their round of 16 win over Portugal was a blowout at 85-58, but it’s worth noting that Germany did most of the damage in the final quarter, having led by just a single point heading into it.

The quarterfinals were a serious test against Slovenia, with the opposition leading for nearly three quarters. Only in the final stretch did Germany pull even and snatch a 99-91 victory. In the semifinals, they overcame a spirited Finland side 98-86. The NBA duo of Dennis Schröder and Franz Wagner are the team’s main driving forces.

H2H

No need to revisit the entire history of their head-to-head clashes—the current lineups faced off just a month ago in a friendly tournament, where Germany came out on top in a tense battle, 73-71.

Prediction

Both teams are unbeaten in this tournament, so they’re in peak form. Germany are slight favorites, but beating this Turkish side won’t be easy. In finals like these, results often trump style, but I expect a spectacular game of basketball. I see value in betting on the total over 172.5 points.

