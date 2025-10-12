ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Turkey vs Georgia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 14 October 2025

Turkey vs Georgia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 14 October 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Turkiye vs Georgia prediction Photo: attackingfootball.com / Author unknown
Turkiye Turkiye
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 4) 14 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Kocaeli Stadium
Georgia Georgia
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Turkiye
Odds: 1.75
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 8 in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place on Tuesday at the Kocaeli Stadium, where Turkey will host Georgia. I’m offering a prediction on the outcome of this encounter, with solid odds for success.

Match preview

Turkey is engaged in a fierce battle to qualify for their first World Cup since 2002, when the Crescent-Stars clinched the bronze medal. Vincenzo Montella’s side opened their qualifying campaign with two wins and one defeat, including a spectacular away victory over Georgia (3-2).

After a painful thrashing by Spain (0-6), the Turks bounced back confidently, demolishing Bulgaria 6-1 in Sofia. The team has been consistently prolific, scoring three or more goals in key matches. On home soil, Turkey traditionally plays with power and aggression, and the duo of Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız is in top form.

Georgia continues to chase a historic first-ever World Cup appearance. After a narrow loss to Turkey in the opening round (2-3), Willy Sagnol’s men responded with a confident 3-0 win over Bulgaria, but then fell 0-2 to Spain.

Currently, Georgia sits third in the group, three points behind Turkey, and a defeat could be critical for their ambitions. The key man is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has netted three goals in his last four international appearances. Despite solid attacking potential, the team faces a stern test away against a strong opponent with an excellent head-to-head record.

Probable line-ups

  • Turkey: Çakır, Çelik, Demiral, Bardakcı, Kadıoğlu, Çalhanoğlu, Kökçü, Aydın, Güler, Yıldız, Aktürkoğlu.
  • Georgia: Mamardashvili, Kakabadze, Goglichidze, Lochoshvili, Azarovi, Kiteishvili, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili, Davitashvili, Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

  • Turkey has won the last three matches against Georgia, scoring at least three goals in each.
  • Georgia has never beaten Turkey in an official tournament.
  • Both teams are fighting for second place in the group, separated by just three points.

Prediction

Turkey boasts a deeper and more cohesive squad, with home advantage playing a significant role. Montella’s side routinely defeats mid-level opponents and is in excellent attacking form. Georgia will likely try to play on the counter, but repeating their 2007 success (their only win, in a home friendly) will be extremely difficult. The bet is on "Turkey to win" at odds of 1.75.

Prediction on game Win Turkiye
Odds: 1.75
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Uruguay vs Uzbekistan prediction Friendly International 13 oct 2025, 08:45 Uzbekistan vs Uruguay prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 13, 2025 Uruguay Odds: 1.75 Uzbekistan Recommended Mostbet
Sao Tome and Principe vs Malawi prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 13 oct 2025, 09:00 São Tomé and Príncipe vs Malawi. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 13, 2025 Sao Tome and Principe Odds: 1.7 Malawi Bet now 1xBet
South Sudan vs Togo prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 13 oct 2025, 09:00 South Sudan vs Togo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 13 October 2025 South Sudan Odds: 1.4 Togo Bet now 1xBet
Lesotho vs Zimbabwe prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 13 oct 2025, 12:00 Lesotho vs Zimbabwe: A Match That No Longer Matters Lesotho Odds: 1.55 Zimbabwe Recommended 1xBet
Cape Verde vs Eswatini prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 13 oct 2025, 12:00 Cape Verde vs Eswatini. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 13, 2025 Cape Verde Odds: 1.65 Eswatini Bet now 1xBet
Montenegro vs Liechtenstein prediction Friendly International 13 oct 2025, 12:00 Montenegro vs Liechtenstein prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 October 2025 Montenegro Odds: 1.55 Liechtenstein Bet now 1xBet
Algeria B vs Palestine prediction Friendly match 13 oct 2025, 13:00 Algeria B vs Palestine prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 13, 2025 Algeria B Odds: 1.6 Palestine Recommended Mostbet
Slovakia vs Luxembourg prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 13 oct 2025, 14:45 Slovakia vs Luxembourg: Can Slovakia Recover After Their Defeat? Slovakia Odds: 1.55 Luxembourg Bet now Mostbet
Wales vs Belgium prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 13 oct 2025, 14:45 Wales vs Belgium prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 13 October 2025 Wales Odds: 1.79 Belgium Bet now Mostbet
Slovenia vs Switzerland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 13 oct 2025, 14:45 Slovenia vs Switzerland prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 13, 2025 Slovenia Odds: 1.76 Switzerland Recommended 1xBet
North Macedonia vs Kazakhstan prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 13 oct 2025, 14:45 North Macedonia vs Kazakhstan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 October 2025 North Macedonia Odds: 1.57 Kazakhstan Bet now Melbet
Northern Ireland vs Germany prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 13 oct 2025, 14:45 Northern Ireland vs Germany prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 October 2025 Northern Ireland Odds: 1.86 Germany Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores