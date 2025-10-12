Prediction on game Win Turkiye Odds: 1.75 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 8 in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place on Tuesday at the Kocaeli Stadium, where Turkey will host Georgia. I’m offering a prediction on the outcome of this encounter, with solid odds for success.

Match preview

Turkey is engaged in a fierce battle to qualify for their first World Cup since 2002, when the Crescent-Stars clinched the bronze medal. Vincenzo Montella’s side opened their qualifying campaign with two wins and one defeat, including a spectacular away victory over Georgia (3-2).

After a painful thrashing by Spain (0-6), the Turks bounced back confidently, demolishing Bulgaria 6-1 in Sofia. The team has been consistently prolific, scoring three or more goals in key matches. On home soil, Turkey traditionally plays with power and aggression, and the duo of Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız is in top form.

Georgia continues to chase a historic first-ever World Cup appearance. After a narrow loss to Turkey in the opening round (2-3), Willy Sagnol’s men responded with a confident 3-0 win over Bulgaria, but then fell 0-2 to Spain.

Currently, Georgia sits third in the group, three points behind Turkey, and a defeat could be critical for their ambitions. The key man is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has netted three goals in his last four international appearances. Despite solid attacking potential, the team faces a stern test away against a strong opponent with an excellent head-to-head record.

Probable line-ups

Turkey : Çakır, Çelik, Demiral, Bardakcı, Kadıoğlu, Çalhanoğlu, Kökçü, Aydın, Güler, Yıldız, Aktürkoğlu.

: Çakır, Çelik, Demiral, Bardakcı, Kadıoğlu, Çalhanoğlu, Kökçü, Aydın, Güler, Yıldız, Aktürkoğlu. Georgia: Mamardashvili, Kakabadze, Goglichidze, Lochoshvili, Azarovi, Kiteishvili, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili, Davitashvili, Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

Turkey has won the last three matches against Georgia, scoring at least three goals in each.

Georgia has never beaten Turkey in an official tournament.

Both teams are fighting for second place in the group, separated by just three points.

Prediction

Turkey boasts a deeper and more cohesive squad, with home advantage playing a significant role. Montella’s side routinely defeats mid-level opponents and is in excellent attacking form. Georgia will likely try to play on the counter, but repeating their 2007 success (their only win, in a home friendly) will be extremely difficult. The bet is on "Turkey to win" at odds of 1.75.