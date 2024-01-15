RU RU NG NG
Tunisia vs Namibia prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Tunisia vs Namibia prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Tunisia vs Namibia prediction
Tunisia Tunisia
Africa Cup of Nations Today, 12:00 Tunisia - Namibia
Finished
0 : 1
International, Korhogo, Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly
Namibia Namibia
88’
Deon Hotto
Match details
In the first round of the group stage of the 2024 African Cup of Nations, the national teams of Tunisia and Namibia will meet head-to-head. There is a clear favorite in this match and these are the nominal home team. The meeting will take place on January 16, 2024

Tunisia

This team is considered one of the strongest teams in Africa. The Tunisian team in the qualifying tournament for the African Cup of Nations took first place in their group, ahead of Mozambique, Liberia and Guinea-Bissau. In their last six matches they have four wins and two losses.

The Tunisians really look very solid and this team has every chance of reaching the very last stages of the competition.

Namibia

This team is of a more modest level. She has never won a title on the intercity circuit. In the African Cup of Nations qualifying tournament, the Mauritanians finished second in their group, behind Senegal. In their last six matches they have won only once, drawn twice and lost three times.

Namibia is one of the outsiders of the tournament and it is unlikely that they will be able to take points from one of the candidates for the title.

Prediction for the match Tunisia – Namibia

The match is expected to be one-sided and will end in victory for Tunisia. The Tunisians have a big advantage in class and composition. They have several talented players playing in European clubs. We believe that the most likely outcome is a Tunisia victory with a score of 2:0 or 3:0.

