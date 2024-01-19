RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Tunisia vs Mali prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Tunisia vs Mali prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Tunisia vs Mali prediction
Tunisia Tunisia
Africa Cup of Nations 20 jan 2024, 15:00 Tunisia - Mali
-
- : -
International, Korhogo, Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly
Mali Mali
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.5

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations, Tunisia will play against the Mali team. Both teams started the tournament with varying success and now one of them is on the verge of relegation, and the other is one step away from the playoffs. The meeting will take place on January 21, 2024.

Tunisia

In the first round of the group stage, the “Eagles of Carthage” lost with a minimal score to Namibia, which became a big sensation. Now they want to score three points against a more formidable opponent – Mali.

It is interesting that in recent matches in all tournaments, Tunisia does not score too many goals, but at the same time often keeps its gates closed.

In the final round, Tunisia will have to play with the South African Republic and if they are defeated by Mali, then that meeting risks becoming a formality.

Mali

In the first round of the group stage, this team had no problems in the game against the “dark horse” of the tournament, South Africa, scoring two unanswered goals against them through the efforts of Traore and Sinaiako.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Mali have scored 15 goals against their opponents, but they have often conceded goals into their own as well.

History of the confrontation

In the last five head-to-head matches, the match total did not exceed 2.5.

Prediction for the match Tunisia - Mali

Both opponents are strong, and the outcome of the meeting can be decided by one single moment. A draw looks like a logical outcome, but the fight will be hot, and you will have to fight for the result until the last whistle. I bet on the match total being less than 2.5.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.5

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Sampdoria vs Parma Calcio 1913 prediction Serie B Italy Today, 14:30 Sampdoria vs Parma prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Sampdoria Odds: 1.79 Parma Calcio 1913 Recommended 22Bet
Bergerac Perigord vs Lyon prediction Coupe de France Today, 14:45 Bergerac Perigord vs Lyon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Bergerac Perigord Odds: 1.55 Lyon Bet now 1xBet
Jordan vs South Korea prediction Asian Cup 20 jan 2024, 06:30 South Korea vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Jordan Odds: 1.6 South Korea Bet now MelBet
Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas prediction LaLiga Spain 20 jan 2024, 08:00 Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Rayo Vallecano Odds: 1.63 Las Palmas Recommended 1xBet
Algeria vs Burkina Faso prediction Africa Cup of Nations 20 jan 2024, 09:00 Algeria vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Algeria Odds: 1.72 Burkina Faso Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:52 The first sensation at the Asian Cup. The main favourite of the tournament suffered defeats Football news Today, 08:40 Tottenham has entered the race for the young Norwegian Football news Today, 08:23 Clubs from the top European leagues are competing for the Polish wonderkid Tennis news Today, 08:17 The world's fifth racket player confidently made it to the 1/8 finals of the Australian Open Football news Today, 07:43 Newcastle has responded to the interest in their leader from a top club Football news Today, 07:33 Shakhtar bought the Brazilian and announced his transfer with a scene from Home Alone Football news Today, 07:26 The former PSG winger has made a decision regarding his future club Football news Today, 07:08 Wasn't out of work for long. Mourinho has agreed a deal with a new club Football news Today, 06:40 Al Nassr wants to get rid of the African starlet Tennis news Today, 06:03 Djokovic advanced to the Australian Open 1/8 finals in three sets
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sampdoria vs Parma prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football Today Bergerac Perigord vs Lyon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 South Korea vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Algeria vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Bochum vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Bahrain vs Malaysia prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 FC Koln vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024