Tunisia vs Mali prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations, Tunisia will play against the Mali team. Both teams started the tournament with varying success and now one of them is on the verge of relegation, and the other is one step away from the playoffs. The meeting will take place on January 21, 2024.

Tunisia

In the first round of the group stage, the “Eagles of Carthage” lost with a minimal score to Namibia, which became a big sensation. Now they want to score three points against a more formidable opponent – Mali.

It is interesting that in recent matches in all tournaments, Tunisia does not score too many goals, but at the same time often keeps its gates closed.

In the final round, Tunisia will have to play with the South African Republic and if they are defeated by Mali, then that meeting risks becoming a formality.

Mali

In the first round of the group stage, this team had no problems in the game against the “dark horse” of the tournament, South Africa, scoring two unanswered goals against them through the efforts of Traore and Sinaiako.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Mali have scored 15 goals against their opponents, but they have often conceded goals into their own as well.

History of the confrontation

In the last five head-to-head matches, the match total did not exceed 2.5.

Prediction for the match Tunisia - Mali

Both opponents are strong, and the outcome of the meeting can be decided by one single moment. A draw looks like a logical outcome, but the fight will be hot, and you will have to fight for the result until the last whistle. I bet on the match total being less than 2.5.