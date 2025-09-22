RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Volleyball Tunisia vs Czech Republic: Prediction and bet for the match on September 23, 2025

Tunisia vs Czech Republic: Prediction and bet for the match on September 23, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Tunisia vs Czech Republic prediction Photo: https://webdo.tn/ The author is unknown
Tunisia Tunisia
Volleyball World Championship 23 sep 2025, 03:30
Manila, SM Mall of Asia Arena
Czech Republic Czech Republic
Prediction on game W2(-7,5)
Odds: 1.69
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

The Volleyball World Championship enters the playoff stage, where every match could be the last. Here’s my prediction for the Tunisia vs Czech Republic clash.

Tunisia

For the Tunisian team, the tournament has been going well so far—they topped their group, which, while not the toughest, was still more than anyone expected. They started off with a win against the hosts, the Philippines, taking them down in straight sets. In their second match, they faced a tough Iranian side, even snatching the first set, but then dropping the next three—25:23, 20:25, 23:25, 16:25.

The decisive encounter came in their third match against Egypt, where the North Africans were slight underdogs. Yet Tunisia emerged victorious in straight sets—25:18, 25:19, 25:22. While I don't want to downplay their achievement, it's fair to say they got a favorable draw in their group.

Czech Republic

The Czech Republic can’t say they had it easy. Right out of the gate, they faced the strong but unpredictable Serbian squad. Despite being underdogs, the Czechs weren’t intimidated and pulled off a straight-sets win—25:22, 25:23, 25:20.

Their second game was a slip-up, as they lost to Brazil—11:25, 22:25, 18:25. The decisive ticket to the next round was punched in their third match, where the Czechs overcame the dangerous Chinese team—26:24, 25:19, 25:18. It resulted in a three-way tie in wins, but on tiebreakers, Serbia finished first, the Czechs second, and Brazil was sent packing.

H2H

The stats show these teams have faced each other just once, three years ago, when the Czechs clinched victory in four sets.

Prediction

In this matchup, the Czechs are slight favorites, but at this stage, there are no weak opponents left. The European side really does look in great form and has a better shot at winning. Both teams know that a spot in the quarterfinals is within reach. My bet: Czech Republic to win with a -7.5 point handicap.

Prediction on game W2(-7,5)
Odds: 1.69
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Cagliari vs Frosinone prediction Coppa Italia 23 sep 2025, 11:00 Cagliari vs Frosinone prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 23, 2025 Cagliari Odds: 1.7 Frosinone Recommended Mostbet
Udinese vs Palermo prediction Coppa Italia 23 sep 2025, 12:30 Udinese vs Palermo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 23, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.6 Palermo Bet now 1xBet
Tala'ea El Gaish vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction Premier League Egypt 23 sep 2025, 13:00 Tala'ea El Gaish vs Arab Contractors prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 23, 2025 Tala'ea El Gaish Odds: 1.57 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Bet now Melbet
Zamalek SC vs El Gouna FC prediction Premier League Egypt 23 sep 2025, 13:00 Zamalek vs El Gouna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 23.09.2025 Zamalek SC Odds: 1.83 El Gouna FC Recommended Melbet
Espanyol vs Valencia prediction LaLiga Spain 23 sep 2025, 13:00 Espanyol vs Valencia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 23.09.2025 Espanyol Odds: 1.65 Valencia Bet now 1xBet
Athletic Club vs Girona prediction LaLiga Spain 23 sep 2025, 13:00 Athletic Bilbao – Girona: Who will break their winless streak? Athletic Club Odds: 1.48 Girona Bet now 1xBet
Siwelele vs Orlando Pirates prediction South African Betway Premiership 23 sep 2025, 13:30 Sivelele vs Orlando Pirates. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 23, 2025 Siwelele Odds: 1.66 Orlando Pirates Recommended Melbet
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Pyramids FC prediction FIFA Intercontinental Cup 23 sep 2025, 14:00 Al-Ahli vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 23.09.2025 Al-Ahli Jeddah Odds: 1.78 Pyramids FC Bet now Melbet
Anderlecht vs Gent prediction Pro League Belgium 23 sep 2025, 14:30 Anderlecht vs Gent: can Anderlecht end their winless streak? Anderlecht Odds: 1.63 Gent Bet now Melbet
Wolverhampton vs Everton prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 23 sep 2025, 14:45 Wolverhampton vs Everton. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 23, 2025 Wolverhampton Odds: 1.7 Everton Recommended 1xBet
Lincoln City vs Chelsea prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 23 sep 2025, 14:45 Lincoln vs Chelsea: can Lincoln challenge the giants? Lincoln City Odds: 1.85 Chelsea Bet now Melbet
Wrexham vs Reading prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 23 sep 2025, 14:45 Wrexham vs Reading prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 23.09.2025 Wrexham Odds: 1.68 Reading Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores