The Volleyball World Championship enters the playoff stage, where every match could be the last. Here’s my prediction for the Tunisia vs Czech Republic clash.

Tunisia

For the Tunisian team, the tournament has been going well so far—they topped their group, which, while not the toughest, was still more than anyone expected. They started off with a win against the hosts, the Philippines, taking them down in straight sets. In their second match, they faced a tough Iranian side, even snatching the first set, but then dropping the next three—25:23, 20:25, 23:25, 16:25.

The decisive encounter came in their third match against Egypt, where the North Africans were slight underdogs. Yet Tunisia emerged victorious in straight sets—25:18, 25:19, 25:22. While I don't want to downplay their achievement, it's fair to say they got a favorable draw in their group.

Czech Republic

The Czech Republic can’t say they had it easy. Right out of the gate, they faced the strong but unpredictable Serbian squad. Despite being underdogs, the Czechs weren’t intimidated and pulled off a straight-sets win—25:22, 25:23, 25:20.

Their second game was a slip-up, as they lost to Brazil—11:25, 22:25, 18:25. The decisive ticket to the next round was punched in their third match, where the Czechs overcame the dangerous Chinese team—26:24, 25:19, 25:18. It resulted in a three-way tie in wins, but on tiebreakers, Serbia finished first, the Czechs second, and Brazil was sent packing.

H2H

The stats show these teams have faced each other just once, three years ago, when the Czechs clinched victory in four sets.

Prediction

In this matchup, the Czechs are slight favorites, but at this stage, there are no weak opponents left. The European side really does look in great form and has a better shot at winning. Both teams know that a spot in the quarterfinals is within reach. My bet: Czech Republic to win with a -7.5 point handicap.